The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) has announced that 37 arts organizations — including the Turtle Creek Chorale and Bruce Wood dance Company — have been named as recipients of TACA Resiliency Grants in the initiative’s second round of funding. This unrestricted funding was created to support Dallas arts groups demonstrating resiliency in creatively fulfilling their mission despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Second round grants range from $3,500 to $15,000 and total $235,500 — a 17 percent increase over the first cycle distribution made last November. Nine of the grantees in the second round are first-time recipients.

The grants are the cornerstone of the TACA Resiliency Initiative announced last July, according to TACA officials. Including this second round distribution, TACA has awarded a total of $436,500 in Resiliency Grants funding. In this second round, 57 percent of the total grant funding was awarded to small- and mid-sized organizations with operating budgets of less than $1 million.

The final grant distribution will be made this June.

“As the pandemic continues to adversely affect the Dallas arts community, our support for local arts organizations has never been more timely or important than it is today,” said Terry D. Loftis, Donna Wilhelm Family president and executive director. “We are honored to provide vital support to arts groups through our Resiliency Grants made possible by our generous donors who join us in prioritizing the mission of the arts and artists in our area.”

The 2021 TACA Resiliency grantees in this second round are:

• American Baroque Opera Company

• AT&T Performing Arts Center

• Avant Chamber Ballet

• Bishop Arts Theatre Center

• Bruce Wood Dance

• Cara Mía Theatre Co.

• Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas

• Cry Havoc Theater Company

• Dallas Bach Society

• Dallas Black Dance Theatre

• Dallas Chamber Symphony*

• Dallas Children’s Theater

• Dallas Symphony Orchestra

• Dallas Theater Center*

• Dallas Winds*

• Fine Arts Chamber Players

• Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

• Junior Players

• Kitchen Dog Theater Company

• Lone Star Wind Orchestra

• Lumedia Musicworks

• Nasher Sculpture Center

• Orchestra of New Spain*

• Plano Symphony Orchestra

• Sammons Center for the Arts*

• Second Thought Theatre*

• Soul Rep Theatre Company

• Teatro Dallas

• Texas Ballet Theater*

• Texas Winds Musical Outreach

• The Cedars Union*

• The Dallas Opera*

• TITAS/Dance Unbound

• Turtle Creek Chorale

• USA Film Festival

• Undermain Theatre

• Verdigris Ensemble

(Grantees denoted by an asterisk are first-time recipients of the TACA Resiliency Grant.)

The TRI is made possible in part through gifts from The Eugene McDermott Foundation, The Donna Wilhelm Family Fund, Communities Foundation of Texas, and other generous donors.

Four pop-up grantees announced

In addition to TACA Resiliency Grants, the organization also announced four recipients of its Pop-up Grants, part of the TACA Resiliency Initiative. Pop-up grants have been distributed monthly since last August as small disbursements to organizations demonstrating quality limited programming, exceptional creativity and innovation.

Pop-up Grants awardees this month include:

• Avant Chamber Ballet (Still Growing, 19th Amendment)

• Bishop Arts Theatre Center (Before You Get Married and Dancing in the Past, the latter, a collaboration with Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Dance Department)

• Dallas Black Dance Theatre (Reminisce)

• Nasher Sculpture Center (Nasher Public: Vicki Meek’s Stony the Road We Trod)

The awards are merit-based and made more frequently to raise the visibility of artistic work happening in the community. Recipients of Pop-up Grants have included Cry Havoc Theater Company, Dallas Symphony Orchestra and TITAS/Dance Unbound.

For additional information about the TACA Resiliency Initiative, granting process, workshops and thought leadership visit the TACA website. To make a gift to TACA and the Resiliency Initiative, contact Cameron Kirkpatrick at Cameron.Kirkpatrick@taca-arts.org or visit the website here.