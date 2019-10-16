The death toll for transgender people murdered this year in the United States has risen to at least 22. Police in Kansas City, Mo., say they have arrested a man in connection with the Monday, Oct. 14, shooting death of Brianna “BB” Hill, 30, according to KCTV News 5, the local CBS affiliate.

Hill was shot at about 11:30 a.m. Monday in eastern Kansas City. She had died at the scene by the time officers arrived.

Police said the suspect, who was not named in media reports, remained at the scene until police arrived. Investigators are working to determine a motive in the murder.

Kansas City has recorded 119 homicides this year. Hill is at least the fourth trans person murdered this year in the city.

SAY THEIR NAMES:

Transgender people killed in the U.S. in 2019

Dana Martin, 31, shot to death in her vehicle in Montgomery, Ala., on Jan. 6

Jazzaline Ware, age unknown, found dead in her apartment in Memphis, Tenn., on March 25.

Ashanti Carmon, 27, shot to death in Prince George’s County, Md., on March 30.

Claire Legato, 21, shot in the head in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 15, during an argument between her mother and the suspect. She died at a local hospital on May 14. The suspect has been charged with murder.

Muhlaysia Booker, 23, shot to death Saturday, May 18, in Dallas, about a month after being beaten in the parking lot of her apartment complex as a large crowd of onlookers watched and jeered. Video of that attack went viral, focusing national attention on the issue of anti-transgender violence. Suspects in both the April assault and the May murder have been arrested and charged, and the incidents are not related.

Michelle “Tamika” Washington, 40, was shot to death May 19 in Philadelphia, Penn. A suspect has been arrested.

Paris Cameron, 20, was shot to death May 25 in Detroit, Mich., along with two gay men. The suspect in the murders is in custody.

Chynal Lindsey, 26, was found dead in White Rock Lake in Dallas on June 1. A suspect has been arrested and charged in her murder.

Chanel Scurlock, 23, was shot to death in Lumberton, N.C., on June 5. A suspect has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Zoe Spears, 23, was shot to death in Fairmount Heights, Md. on June 13. A suspect has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Brooklyn Lindsey, 32, was shot to death in Kansas City, Mo., on June 25, just a few weeks after having been brutally beaten.

Denali Berries Stuckey, 29, was shot to death in North Charleston, S.C., on July 20.

Tracy Single (née Williams), 22, was murdered in Houston on July 30, although she was not identified for 10 days, until police asked the local transgender community for help. Her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

Kiki Fantroy, 21, was shot to death Miami-Dade County, Fla., on July 31. A suspect has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Pebbles LaDime Doe, 24, was shot to death Allendale County, S.C. on Aug. 4.

Jordan Cofer, 22, was shot to death in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 4, by his brother, who was shot and killed by police within minutes after he started shooting.

Bailey Reeves, 17, was shot to death in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 2.

Bee Love Slater, 23, was found dead inside her burned-out car in Clewiston, Fla., on Sept. 4. Unconfirmed reports have said she was bound and shot before her body and the car were set on fire.

Bubba Walker, 55, had been missing since July 26 and was found dead Sept. 10 in the aftermath of a house fire in Charlotte, N.C. Police have said they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Ja’leyah-Jamar was shot to death Sept. 13 in Kansas City, Kan.,

Elisha Chanel Stanley, 46, was murdered in Pittsburgh, Penn. on Sept. 16.

Itali Marlowe, 29, was shot to death in Houston on Sept. 20. A suspect in her murder has been indicted but remains at large.

Two other transgender individuals have died under suspicious circumstances this year: