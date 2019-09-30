Police in Jacksonville, Fla., have arrested Eric Shaun Bridges on charges of attempted murder after Bridges allegedly beat a transgender woman then tied her to the bumper of a minivan and dragged her down the street behind the vehicle, according to reports by News4Jax. The woman, whose name has not been released publicly, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The attack began at the Majestic Plaza Apartments, at the intersection of Moncrief Road and West 36th Street in Jacksonville, and the maintenance man there told police the suspect began assaulting the women in one of the apartments before dragging her outside and tying her to the bumper of a Dodge Caravan minivan.

Police said the suspect dragged the woman for about two blocks before cutting the rope and leaving her laying in the street.

Police have video of the incident but have refused to release it publicly because it is too graphic.

— Tammye Nash