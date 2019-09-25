Sean Bernard Phoenix, 21, has been arrested and charged with murder in the February 2018 shooting death of transgender woman Erika Walker, also known as Celine, at a Jacksonville, Fla. hotel, according to WJXT News4Jax.

Walker, 36, was the first of three transgender women murdered in the Jacksonville area last year. This is the first arrest connected to investigations into those killings.

WJXT reports that Phoenix admitted to police that he shot Walker and later sold the murder weapon to a stranger.

JSO Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said Phoenix and Walker “had a previous relationship,” but would not go into detail about that relationship.

Phoenix has also been charged with tampering with evidence.