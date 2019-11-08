So. I had heard all the hype about the new chicken sandwich from Popeye’s, — how it puts the chicken sandwich from the homophobes over at Chick-fil-A to shame; how people have been waiting in line FOR-EV-ER to get one; how somebody even got stabbed to death in a fight over one of these sandwiches.
But I hadn’t had one.
Until just now.
Chad Mantooth, miracle worker, just came into the office with Popeye’s Chicken Sandwiches for us to try. And as you can see, I already ate mine. And what’s the verdict. Well, keep in mind that it’s been a few years since I had Chick-fil-A, but I say yes. The Popeye’s sandwich is better than Chick-fil-A. I can’t say that I would wait in line for hours to get one, and I dang sure wouldn’t stab or shoot somebody over one. But I do like it. And considering I really don’t like the flavor of homophobia sprinkled on my food, I will gladly take Popeye’s over Chick-fil-A any day.
(And oh, by the way. Thanks for lunch Chad!)
— Tammye Nash
A company is bigger than one person and have franchisees that support gay causes.
https://www.businessinsider.com/chick-fil-a-donates-to-gay-pride-picnic-2015-6
I personally don’t care for the actually taste but know a lot of gay people who eat there regardless and will still cry fowl about other companies for policies and views but they won’t give up their chik fil a.