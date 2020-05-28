Resource Center, Texas Pride Impact Funds and local researchers are spearheading recruitment efforts across North Texas for a state-wide survey recently launched by the University of Texas on the experiences of LGBTQ+ residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey will be open through June 30 here.

One of the first studies of its kind anywhere, this research is uncovering data from LGBTQ residents across the state of Texas, a community already at-risk that now faces unique challenges during the current health crisis and under stay-at-home orders.

Researchers are also gathering non-medical information from the community, including information on food insecurity, housing, employment and domestic violence.

Another key focus of the work is to understand how LGBTQ Texans are coping, coming together and showing resilience during the pandemic.

“There are definitely unique challenges that LGBTQ people are facing,” said project lead Dr. Phillip W. Schnarrs, of Dell Medical School, “for example, having to shelter-in-place with someone who does not accept them or even physically or emotionally abuses them for being LGBTQ.”

The survey also focuses on assessing how many individuals have been tested for and diagnosed with COVID-19, and on their to medical and healthcare needs. The survey will collect data on non-medical needs such as food insecurity, housing and employment needs, and experiences of violence in the home, as well.

But Schnarrs emphasized that it is not just challenges that need to be understood right now. “We are interested in understanding the totality of what LGBTQ people are experiencing, how they are coping, and what positive things may be transpiring as well,” he said.

— Tammye Nash