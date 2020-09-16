Dallas is usually such an outdoorsy, festival-rich city. We start with all the al fresco arts fairs in spring, move into Scarborough Faire and Six Flags, pool parties and Prides, Shakespeare in the park and and concerts under the bandshell, picnics and pooch parade and food fair and haunted houses. And 2020 has squelched almost all of those things, with cancellations and cutbacks.

But this weekend some sense of that spirit is coming back with Passport to the Park. Put on by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, it’s a free outdoor event at Klyde Warren Park from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. But it’s not just one long orchestral music concert — it’s a come-and-go presentation of diverse cultural events every half hour or so in a family-friendly, socially-distanced setting meant to be a kind of mini-Soluna Festival (the annual Arts District conclave that has to be canceled in the spring.) Wear a mask and check out the lineup (or learn more here).

12–12:30 p.m.: Mariachi Lone Star

1–1:30 p.m.: DSO Brass Quintet

2–2:30 p.m.: Sangeet Millennium Ensemble

3–3:30 p.m. DSO Woodwind Quintet

4–4:30 p.m.: Bruce Wood Dance, pictured

5–5:30 p.m. DSO String Quartet

5:45–6:15 p.m.: Supaman

— Arnold Wayne Jones