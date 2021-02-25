Subaru dealers in North Texas are joining with Subaru nationwide to help provide some 670,999 meals to the North Texas Food Bank through the Feeding America program.

Ewing Subaru in Plano contributed enough to North Texas Food Bank to provide 30,000 meals. And Sewell Subaru, located on Lemmon Avenue here in the gayborhood, donated an additional 15,000 meals.

Right now, according to a press release from Subaru, one in four children in this country may face hunger.

“Subaru and our retailers donated 50 million meals when the pandemic began, but the need is still great, so we are doing it again,” the statement said. “Through the Subaru Love Promise, a commitment to support our communities, Subaru and our retailers across the country are making a donation to provide an additional 100 million meals to Feeding America. This action is part of Subaru’s effort to make meals available at 199 local food banks across the country.

“This is the Subaru Love Promise at work.”

— Tammye Nash