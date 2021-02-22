The Aging with Pride:IDEA (Innovations in Dementia Empowerment and Act) Study at the University of Washington is offering a free program for individuals with memory loss and their care partners. Either the person with memory loss or their care partner must be LGBTQ to participate.

The program includes nine individualized sessions with a trained coach and focuses on problem solving, improving communication and low impact exercise. The sessions are virtual, using easy video chatting, so they can be completed for home.

Compensation is provided for completing phone interviews, and the program is available in all 50 states.

This is a free program. For more information call 1-888-655-6646, email ageIDEA@us.edo or visit the website at ageIDEA.org.

— Tammye Nash