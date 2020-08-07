A high school student in Dallas, Ga., was suspended for posting a picture of her school’s hallways crowded with students not wearing masks or social distancing. The principal and superintendent who suspended the student are the ones who should be suspended or fired.

The student’s suspension was based on a rule that students can’t post pictures of other students in school.

Hannah Watters, the suspended student, called posting the picture “good and necessary trouble,” quoting the late Rep. John Lewis.

The superintendent said that while the picture looks bad, it was taken out of context.

Really?

Students are packed in that hallway. Few students are wearing masks.

The superintendent said it was only for a few minutes between classes. And he can’t require masks. No, stupid regulations and a Trump-ass-kissing governor prevent that. But instead of suspending a student, the superintendent could wear a mask and recommend all students do the same.

Is science taught at that school? Watters understands the science. The person in charge of the safety of students in that school district does not. No masks and no social distancing means if one person is infected with the coronavirus, that student or teacher can spread it to a hundred people surrounding them — in just the few minutes the students are packed in that hall.

Watters’ suspension was “deleted.” If any students in that school contract COVID-19, the superintendent should be fired. If any of the students die from COVID-19, the superintendent should be charged with murder.

— David Taffet