Promoter Deryck Todd brings his NYC party — and Brooke Lynn Hytes — to Virgin Hotels Dallas to celebrate Pride

TAMMYE NASH | Managing Editor

nash@dallasvoice.com

1969. We all know — or at least, we all SHOULD know — that the spirit of freedom and the determination to demand equality that fueled the Stonewall riots is just as needed today as it was 55 years ago. In fact, as the forces of the right-wing continue to attack the LGBTQ community on every front, we need that determination now more than ever.

But we also cannot forget that Pride must also be a celebration — of who we are as individuals and as a community. We need parades and parties as much as we need protests and political activism.

That’s where event promoter Deryck Todd comes in. And this week Todd is bringing his iconic NYC party, Strut, to Dallas and the Virgins Hotels Dallas, starring RuPaul’s Drag Race star Brooke Lynn Hytes and a cast of local queens. Dallas Voice recently had the chance to talk with Todd, with Brooke Lynn Hytes and with Virgin Hotels Dallas General Manager Michael Bridges about Pride, Strut and more.

Deryck Todd

Dallas Voice: Tell me about yourself. What is your background, and how did you get into the business of presenting events like this? Tell me a little bit about the team you have created to bring all this together. Deryck Todd: Well, I’m the mastermind behind Strut. With a background in event production and creative direction, I basically have a PhD in sleep loss. I stumbled into this business *grumble grumble* years ago out of a love for the community. Coco Brown came up to me in a basement club called Lotus and said “Do you want to host this party?” I didn’t know what that meant at the time, but the rest is history.

My team is like the Avengers of event planning — each one bringing a unique superpower in design, marketing, logistics and, of course, making everything look effortlessly chic (including sleep loss).

Tell me about Strut. She is your baby, yes? Tell me how you “birthed” her and what sets Strut apart from similar shows/events. Oh, Strut is definitely my baby. I “birthed” her with a lot of love, glitter and caffeine. She started at Acme in the Nolita area of New York City. We used to be a Tuesday weekly for six years before we took this on the road. She’s a platform that marries fashion, performance art, and inclusivity. I wanted to create a party for everyone: We’ve had club kid moms, 7-year-old rappers perform and Miley Cyrus attend. We don’t just throw events; we create experiences that celebrate individuality and creativity, with a dash of ass, and a whole lot of heart.

Strut is a New York girl, yes? Obviously, Strut is still Strut, whether she’s at home in NYC or on the road in Miami, Tampa, Portland, or Nashville — and now in Dallas. Do you accessorize Strut up a little differently for the different cities, or do you just bring the New York girl to town to stun when you are on the road? And how will you accessorize her to appeal specifically to a Dallas audience as opposed to the other cities? Strut is a true New York girl, but she’s got a passport and knows how to blend in anywhere. We tweak her accessories depending on the city. For Dallas, she’ll be rocking a mix of bold New York fashion with a slap of Southern charm. We incorporate local talent heavily, such as Mulan Alexander, Rocky Tacoma, Waylon Tate and Blue Valentine, and we nod to Dallas’s cultural flair while keeping that unmistakable edge. It’s all about creating a unique vibe that makes each city feel like the star of the show. We also have a charity auction benefiting Texas Latino Pride and Legacy Cares!

What made you decide to bring Strut to Dallas? How did the collab with Virgin come about? Bringing Strut to Dallas was like a natural progression in our journey. I went on a road trip during the pandemic and made it to Nashville, birthing a collab with Virgin Hotels Nashville, and then Dallas was a logical next step. It was serendipity. I cold-called their Nashville locale one day and connected through mutual admiration for creating community and authentic experience. Virgin Hotels’ ethos of innovation and inclusivity aligns perfectly with Strut’s mission, making this partnership as smooth as a well-shaken cosmo.

What else do you and Strut want people to know that I have not asked about? Strut isn’t just an event; it’s a lifestyle, a movement, a reason to get out of bed and put on your most uncomfortable heels. I had no friends in high school and ate alone in the library every day, and my goal is to make sure no one feels that way again, not under my roof. We’re all about creating spaces where everyone feels celebrated and inspired. Pushing boundaries, so slay tuned (gosh golly, I love a pun), because we’ve got a lot more surprises up our sleeves. Keep an eye out for our next act!

Brooke Lynn Hytes

Dallas Voice: Let’s start off with some “old news” just in case there’s someone out there who’s been living under a rock the last five years and doesn’t know who Brooke Lynn Hytes is: What pulled you away from the professional ballet stage and into the world of drag? Brooke Lynn Hytes: It was actually ballet that got me into drag in the first place. Before I was a full time drag queen, I was a company dancer with Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, which is an all-male drag ballet troupe that parodies the conventions of romantic and classical ballet. After that I had the bug and, well, here we are today!

Glamorous as it looks, drag is your career, and people can get burned out on a career.

What is it about drag that keeps you engaged? Since drag is your job now, how has your approach to it changed? The creative outlet is something that always has and always will excite me. Piecing together the looks and performances for stage, television, just keeps my mind moving and stimulated! I also love being my own boss, I’m not sure I could handle someone telling me what to do!

Drag has always been a political statement. But these days, with the right-wingnuts attacking the art and the queens themselves from all sides, drag is in the spotlight and, at least in some cases, comes with some very serious issues to consider. How is this burning spotlight changing the world of drag overall, and how is it changing you personally in your career? I mean, drag has always been political. Our community has fought for decades for the rights we have, and now its our turn to continue that. I know for myself, things definitely changed when I was blessed with such a large platform. I absolutely feel a responsibility to defend my community and do my best to highlight everything I can to support it, especially initiatives to encourage voting!

On a less serious note, what’s on your calendar right now? Are you working on any special projects? What’s coming up for you? And how did you get involved with Strut in Dallas? Well, LOTS of things that I can’t quite talk about just yet, but trust that you will continue to see me touring the world and on your TV screens. I love Texas, and I am honored that Strut asked me to be part of their event!

Virgin Hotels Dallas General Manager Michael Bridges

Dallas Voice: When did Virgin open the hotel here in Dallas? Tell me about the hotel itself — what amenities does it offer? I know, for example, that the pool and poolside bar are really outstanding. What else are the draws not just for folks coming in from out of town, but for the locals, too? Virgin Hotels Dallas General Manager Michael Bridges: Virgin Hotels Dallas, which opened in December 2019, prides itself on heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience. The property offers three dining and drinking outlets, including the flagship restaurant, bar and lounge, Commons Club, a fourth-floor rooftop bar and pool, The Pool Club, and the Funny Library Coffee Shop. Each space intermixes a passion for food and beverage, with music and programming, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant, inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. We envision our hotel as a hub for locals, whether they’re checking in for a staycation, popping in for a quick bite or coffee at one of our restaurants, or enjoying themselves in the array of events we host. From yoga sessions to entertaining dive-in movies, and the ever-popular drag brunch featuring Drag Star Diva and Jenni P, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Virgin Hotels Dallas is, technically, in the Design District. But we all know that the Design District is part of the Gayborhood. And I know Virgin has been reaching out to the LGBTQ community here since the start. So tell me about the hotel’s events and outreach to the rainbow North Texans. Since 2020, the hotel has partnered with Drag Star Diva and Jenni P to host a series of high-energy drag brunches featuring a rotating cast of local queens. These brunches have become a highlight for both hotel guests and locals, and further emphasizes Virgin’s ethos of diversity and inclusion. Although we do many activations and philanthropic events with community partners, the hotel’s commitment to diversity goes beyond external partnerships. In an effort to be the one of the most inclusive employers in the hotel industry, Virgin Hotels launched the J.E.D.I program, which stands for Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. And the diversity across our employees reflects this program too.

Visibly supporting the LGBTQ has really put a target on some corporate backs over the last couple of years, causing some companies to pull back to some degree (Target and Bud Lite, for example). Has Virgin Hotels been getting any pressure like that? And if so, how is the company responding? We remain fully committed in our support for our friends in the LGBTQ community and haven’t faced any negative feedback in this regard. When Senate Bill 12 was under consideration in the Texas Legislature last year, we remained steadfast in our commitment to hosting drag brunches in a private area of the hotel. Now known as “Dancing Kweens,” our drag brunch is in huge demand from both our guests and performers, and it takes place in one of our ballrooms, providing ample space for guests, a dedicated stage, enhanced lighting and better sound quality.

What have I not asked you about that you want to mention? What’s coming up for Virgin Hotels Dallas that our community should be planning for? Throughout the month of June, guests have been able to enjoy Pride-themed brunches, and the last one happens June 30. Expect delectable brunch stations, glitter-adorned performances and much more, creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for all attendees. And of course, to wrap up the month-long celebration, Virgin Hotels Dallas is partnering with event producer Deryck Todd to bring the iconic NYC party, STRUT, to the Dallas Design District on Saturday, June 22. The event will feature an appearance and special performance from beloved RuPaul’s Drag Race and Canada’s Drag Race star Brooke Lynn Hytes. Attendees can also enjoy drag performances by a lineup of talented artists, ensuring an electrifying evening of entertainment.

Guests will have the opportunity to shop at pop-up shops set up by two well-loved Dallas boutique stores, Space Cowboy Home and Czech Garcons. Additionally, there will be a silent auction benefiting the TX Latino Pride and Legacy Cares, offering guests the chance to support important causes while enjoying the festivities.