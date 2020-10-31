Ladies and gentlemen, ghosts and ghouls
and everybody else!
Welcome to Ghoul’s Night Out!
Hosted by Jenna Skyy
Featuring: Raquel Blake, Bleach, Moltyn Decadence, Gloria Devine, Jada Pinkett Fox, May May Graves, Porter Bella Graves, Layla LaRue, Dee Ranged, Peaches Christ and Willam!
With music by DJ Drew G
Produced by Dallas Voice
Presenting Sponsor: Bud Light Seltzer
Sponsored by Prism Health North Texas,
AIDS Outreach Center and Stoli
Media Partner: Fort Worth Weekly
Created by Israel Luna and Chad Mantooth