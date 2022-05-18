On Saturday, Netflix will launch an official Stranger Things Store pop-up at Grapevine Mall. The store will immerse the show’s fans in a world of the supernatural and ’80s nostalgia. The store will be open for a limited time only providing a retail experience with both merch and interactive photo moments. Fans have options to explore Stranger Things’ iconic locations, get up close to a demogorgon, take photos inside Joyce’s House, shop at the Starcourt Mall, avoid the Rift in the lab, play games at the Palace Arcade and take home exclusive merchandise only available at the pop-up.

“We are thrilled to bring this retail experience to Dallas and create an opportunity for Stranger Things fans to see themselves more in the show they love,” Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix said in press release. “The Stranger Things Store will send guests right into the heart of Hawkins, in a truly immersive retail experience, totally stoked with 80’s vibes and the chance to take home a piece of their favorite show with unique merchandise that isn’t available anywhere else. But be warned, you never know when things will turn Upside Down!”

The store is produced by Netflix with store operations managed by Three Ten Merchandise Services and store design by Black Sky Creative. The store will include both exclusive merchandise along with items found at Netflix.shop.

The shop will be open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

From Netflix:

Details:

Following the runaway success of the first official Stranger Things Stores that brought the Upside Down to New York City and L.A. in 2021, Dallas residents now have the chance to immerse themselves into the Stranger Things universe and take home exclusive custom merchandise

This groundbreaking retail experience takes fans of the global hit series inside some of its most memorable settings, filled with photo moments and fun easter eggs from the series.

Custom pieces such as ‘Elegorgon,’ a collaboration between Netflix and iam8bit in the form of a vinyl masterpiece by Ecuadorian artist Chogrin that asks, “What would a half Eggo-eatin’ tween, half teethy demogorgon look like?” will be available to purchase. Sitting alongside them will be exclusive General Mills Stranger Things Cereal, packaged in replicas of 80s cereal boxes but set in the world of Stranger Things , the back of every box will have a pull-out panel with interactive elements. A wide variety of collectible Bandai Stranger Things Hawkins Action Figures including 16” demogorgon Figures with interchangeable heads, will also be on sale, as will an assortment of specialized merch exclusive to the store featuring Palace Arcade, Hawkins High and more.

Stranger Things fans will also enjoy customizable apparel stations, where they can personalize their own creations.

Guests will be able to interact with friends and foes from Hawkins. Get up close to a demogorgon, hang out with Scoops Ahoy employees, and much more.

The new store opens ahead of the highly anticipated season 4 of Stranger Things . Volume 1 premieres on May 27 followed by Volume 2 on July 1, available on Netflix.

Tickets to the shop are complimentary, but limited. Walk-ins are welcome but guaranteed entry is preferred and available by reserving tickets here. Attendees must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and are encouraged to stay home if they are not feeling well. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site.

–From staff reports