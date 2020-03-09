Stonewall Democrats of Tarrant County holds its monthly meeting tonight (Monday, March 9) from 7-8 p.m. at Tommy’s Hamburgers, 42455 Forest Park Blvd. Topic for the meeting is “Tarrant’s keys to unlocking a House Majority,” focusing on the legislative races of Jeff Whitfield in District 92, Lydia Bean in District 93, Alisa Simmons in District 94, Joe Drago in District 96 and Elizabeth Beck in District 97.

But the big news items for Stonewall Tarrant are the upcoming Membership Drive and Happy Hour and the 2020 Stonewall Fundraiser.

The Membership Drive and Happy Hour has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 19, from 6-8 p.m. at 6508 Genoa Road. Kelly Smith and Holly Edwards are hosting the event, which will feature guest speaker James Riddlesperger, a political science professor at TCU. Riddlesperger will talk on “The State of 2020.” For more information, check the website here.

The 2020 Stonewall Fundraiser, being held April 2 at 6 p.m. at the home of Lou Lambert and James Smith, will feature three of the five openly-LGBTQ members of the Texas House: Reps. Julie Johnson, Celia Israel and Jessica Gonzalez. Special guests will include state Sen. Beverly Powell, Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks, Judge Sergio De Leon, Judge Lisa Woodward, Burleson Mayor Ken Shetter and former Fort Worth City Councilman Joel Burns.

Tickets are $50, and sponsorships are available beginning at $250. For more details visit the Tarrant Stonewall website here.

— Tammye Nash