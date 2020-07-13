Stonewall Democrats Tarrant County meet tonight (Monday, July 13), via Zoom, from 7-8 p.m. Guest speaker will be Naomi Green, programs manager with Abounding Prosperity Inc., who will speak on “The Experience of a Black Trans Woman Living in American at the Intersection of BLM.”

Special guests will include Democratic candidates Jeff Whitfield (House district 92), Lydia Bean (House District 93), Alisa Simmons (House District 94), Joe Drago (House District 96) and Elizabeth Beck (House District 97) — the “five candidates that hold the keys to unlocking a House majority.”

Join the Zoom meeting here. Meeting ID is 813 2345 5879. Password is 018828.

— Tammye Nash