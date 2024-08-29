The Texas Stonewall Democratic Caucus announced today (Thursday, Aug. 29) that the board of directors has unanimously approved the addition of Stonewall Democrats of El Paso as an official chapter to the caucus.

“As a caucus, our goal is to support LGBTQ+ Texans across the Lone Star State and to help grassroots organizations like Stonewall Democrats of El Paso in their work to empower LGBTQ+ voters in their region,” said Texas Stonewall President Robert Vargas III. “We are proud of the work they have done thus far and are elated to add the good people of El Paso as members of Texas Stonewall Democrats.”

Nydia Reveles, president of Stonewall Democrats of El Paso, said her group is “thrilled that Stonewall Democrats of El Paso is now an official chapter of the Texas Stonewall Democratic Caucus.

“Our goal is to play a pivotal role in advancing our shared mission with Texas Stonewall because we are stronger when we work together,” Reveles said. “Together, we will promote democracy and equality and foster inclusivity to make a meaningful impact and drive progress in our community and state.”

The Texas Stonewall Democratic Caucus supports stonewall chapters and LGBTQ+ Texans and allies throughout the state including chapters in Bexar, Collin, Dallas, El Paso, Tarrant and Travis counties.

— Tammye Nash