Chef Stephan Pyles suddenly retired from the restaurant business at the start of 2020, concentrating on writing and consulting … as it turned out, good timing. And now we have news of his first public collaboration. Pyles has teamed with the folks at Fireside Pies to design a seasonal menu at each of its locations.

“After leaving four decades of owning and operating restaurants behind me, I knew, for my own sanity, I had to stay involved in creative culinary projects,” Pyles says.

The artisanal menu, labeled Fireside by Pyles, kicks off today at the Inwood Road location of Fireside Pies with dishes inspired by Pyles’ world travels, including smoked tomato gazpacho, chipotle shortribs with papparadelle pasta, Vietnamese pizza and chocolate bacon bourbon cake.

— Arnold Wayne Jones