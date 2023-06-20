Three-term state Rep. Julie Johnson announced she will seek the nomination for the 32nd congressional district. Rep. Colin Allred, who currently represents the district, is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz.

Johnson tweeted, “Julie Johnson is running for Congress because our communities are under attack. From every table – the kitchen, the courtroom, & the Texas Legislature – Julie knows how to get the job done and how to win the toughest battles. Julie will make Washington work for you. #ImWithJulie”

And her campaign sent out the following press release this morning that begins, “Today, Texas State Rep. Julie Johnson announced her candidacy to represent Texas’ 32nd District in Congress. Armed with a proven track record of public service and a comprehensive understanding of the job, Johnson stands poised to bring a wealth of experience to the national stage. As an attorney, Julie stood up for workers unfairly fired and fought students who had been taken advantage of by for-profit colleges. In the State House, Julie protected victims of sexual assault by demanding transparency about repeat offenders from state boards and worked to increase healthcare access. Julie has the experience and know-how to carry on Collin Allred’s legacy of delivering results for Texas families.

“Following months of encouragement from elected leaders, activists, and organizations across the country, I am excited and honored to announce my run for Texas Congressional District 32,” Julie Johnson stated. “I believe we can build a stronger, more inclusive Texas that works for everyone. I will be a representative who will fight for our values, advocate for our priorities, and deliver tangible results. I am ready to take the fight to Washington and make the government work for the people of Texas.”

Johnson is one of the founders of the Texas Legislature’s LGBT Caucus and enters the race with the endorsement of the Human Rights Campaign, Equality PAC and LPAC as well as with the backing of the Texas AFT chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, the Texas Hospital Association, multiple members of the U.S. House and Texas House.

The link to her tweet and video announcing her campaign is here.

— David Taffet