Attorney General Ken Paxton lost an appeal to allow gun at the State Fair of Texas. The fair opens this Friday, Sept. 27, and runs for three weeks.

Dallas owns the park where the fair is held but the fair is run by a private, non-profit organization. Private non-profits may ban guns from their events but cities are not allowed to ban weapons, although guns are not allowed in Dallas City Hall.

The Appeals Court ruled this morning (Wednesday, Sept. 25) agreeing with a Dallas County District Court that guns could be banned from the park during the fair. Paxton said he would appeal the ruling to the Texas Supreme Court.

The state fair changed its gun policy this year after a gunman injured three people at last year’s fair. After the fair changed its policy, several state legislators sent fair officials a letter saying the new policy makes the fair less safe. Because having guns last year only got three people shot. And a good guy with a gun — like in Uvalde — saved lives.

We’ll see what the Texas Supreme Court says. As for now, the fair will be screening and guns, except on law enforcement officials, will be banned.

— David Taffet