Voter suppression bills are on the move in the Texas House and Senate.

The State Democratic Executive Committee called this an “all-hands-on-deck moment” to defeat HB6 and SB 7. The House bill has passed committee and is waiting for a floor vote.

The bills would make it harder for people with disabilities to vote, reduce the amount of time polls are open and create long lines, especially in minority voting districts.

SDEC has developed tools to contact representatives before the vote.

They encourage people to call their state representative to oppose HB 6 and publicize it on their social media.

The call tool is available at: https://p2a.co/EVYdsyj

Talking points can be found here: https://txdem.co/hb6-sb7-lege-toolkit

Sign up for The Voting Record to learn the latest here: https://txdem.co/tvr2021

Make a public comment about the bill here: https://comments.house.texas.gov/home

— David Taffet