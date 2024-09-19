Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information. Season announcements came in hot and heavy this week.

Stage Notes Calendar

Opening this week:

Cliburn Concerts: Joyce Yang, piano, 7:30 p.m. today at Kimbell Art Museum.

Sammons Cabaret: Astrid Merriman Cabaret and Cabernet Fete, 7:30 p.m. today at Sammons Center.

The Elevator Project: I Am an Island by Watering Hole Collective, today-Sunday at the Wyly Studio Theater.

Theatre Three: Venus in Fur, today-Oct. 20 in Theatre Too.

TITAS: Twyla Tharp Dance: Diamond Jubilee, 8 p.m. Friday at the Winspear.

Two Dykes and a Mic: McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon, 8 p.m. Friday at Hyena’s Dallas.

Theatre Arlington: Comedy Club, 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

DSO Pops: Twist and Shout: The Music of the Beatles – A Symphonic Experience, Friday-Sunday.

Texas Ballet Theater: Cinderella, Friday-Sunday at Bass Hall.

MainStage ILC: The Children’s Hour, Friday-Oct. 5, pictured.

Rockwall Community Playhouse: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Friday-Oct. 6.

Theatre Coppell: The Diary of Anne Frank, Friday-Oct. 6.

Theatre Denton: Grease, Friday-Oct. 6.

Avant Chamber Ballet: The Prince and the Pauper, Saturday and Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.

Dallas Chamber Music Society: Brentano String Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Caruth Auditorium.

Onstage now:

Bishop Arts Theatre Center: Jet Fuel, through Sunday.

Fellowship for Performing Arts: The Screwtape Letters, through Sunday at the Wyly Theatre.

Grand Prairie Arts Council: Bonnie and Clyde, through Sunday.

Stage West: The Importance of Being Earnest, through Sunday.

Theatre off the Square: Cabaret, through Sunday.

Wylie Acting Group: Murder’s in the Heir, through Sunday.

Art Centre Theatre: Death Note Part 1: The Musical, through Sept. 29.

Garland Civic Theatre: On Golden Pond, through Sept. 29.

Hip Pocket Theatre: Big Love, through Sept. 29.

Theatre Arlington: Visiting Mr. Green, through Sept 29.

Undermain Theatre: Athena, through Sept. 29.

Casa Manana: Live at the Apollo, through Oct. 5.

The Classics Theatre Project: Dylan, through Oct. 5 at The Core Theatre.

Shakespeare Dallas: Julius Caesar, opened Wednesday-Oct. 13 at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater, pictured.

Uptown Players’ matching $125,000 grant challenge ends this Saturday

The producers at Uptown Players updated us with the latest on its matching grant challenge issued to them by James Williams in August. A month ago, Uptown Players announced the launch of its Fund Our Future Matching Grant Challenge made possible by Williams which coincided with its season closer production of The Boys in the Band. Williams pledged to match up to $125,000 against what Uptown Players raises by Sept. 21. Now it’s clutch time.

“We’re thrilled to share that, thanks to the incredible generosity of our supporters, Uptown Players has already raised $70,000 toward our $125,000 matching grant goal,” Uptown Players founder and co-producer Craig Lynch said in an email. “However, we still need $55,000 to meet this challenge, and we believe that with everyone’s help, we can make it happen.”

While donations are always welcome, donations made through Saturday will be essentially doubled due to the grant challenge. Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day is today and is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation and mobilizes nonprofits and givers to create lasting impact in their communities. To donate, visit Uptown Players’ NTGD page or donate directly here.

“Every dollar you donate today will be doubled, thanks to this matching grant, which means your support goes twice as far. It’s a fantastic opportunity to make a significant impact on our community,” Lynch added. “Let’s unite as a community and ensure that Uptown Players continues to thrive, bringing groundbreaking LGBTQ+ theatre to North Texas. Thank you for your support!”

Watch the PSA actor Michael Urie filmed for Uptown Players and the Fund Our Future Matching Grant Challenge below:

Metamorphosis will get Hip Pocket Theatre in a Halloween mood

Hip Pocket Theatre ends its 48th season with Metamorphosis, based on the classic story by Franz Kafka. The play is adapted and directed by Christina Cranshaw with music composed and performed by Clint Niosi. The cast includes Nadia DeWolf, Paul Heyduck, Vermont Horner, Aja Jones, Francis Kahn, Doak Rapp, Joseph Tully, and Kyle Van Swol.

It’s just an ordinary day until it isn’t. Gregor isn’t his normal self, he’s missed his train and, consequently, is now late. But that isn’t his biggest problem. Follow along with the Samsa family as they try to navigate a new way of living and perhaps discover yourself along the way.

The creative team includes Costume Designer Susan Austin, Lighting Designer Nikki DeShea Smith, Set Designer Jeffrey Stanfield and Properties Designer Madison Whitney.

The show opens Oct. 11 and runs through Nov. 5. Click here for tickets.

Season announcements

Theatre Three officially reveals its upcoming season “Play with Us” starting with Venus in Fur

Although the next season was informally announced at Pirates of Penzance earlier this year, last week, T3 delivered the goods on its upcoming season which starts like, today. The 62nd season will feature four musicals and four plays on both its stages all with the theme of “Play with Us.”

Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela said in the press release, “We’re thrilled to return next season with a mix of delightful shows upstairs and down, led by some of DFW’s finest talents bringing something fresh and exciting to each one.” She continued, “We’re also eager to return with all of the ancillary programming you’ve come to expect from T3 like T3 Talks, T3 Writes, Uptown Drama, classes and co-pros enriching each experience at the theater and inviting both patrons and artists to be a part of the T3 family.”

T3 Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt discussed the impact that the theater makes through its shows and now with its upcoming slate of shows.

“Last year, T3 employed over 140 artists, and that is perhaps the greatest joy of announcing a new season. With each play and musical, a new cohort of actors, designers and technicians make T3 their creative home. The goal for this season was to curate a blend of fun musicals and juicy acting pieces with an eclectic flair that T3 is known for,” he mentioned in the release.

In addition to its productions, T3 will continue its additional programming such as Monday Night Playwright showcasing local writers’ works; Fight Night stage combat classes; and the Norma Young Advanced Acting Lab in collaboration with Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Finally the Quadrangle — or The Quad — where T3 is will have more than one restaurant open after that seemingly neverending construction. So dinner and a show can all happen in one place. Convenient!

Starting today is Venus in Fur by David Ives. The show explores desire, control and the complexities of gender dynamics. Directed by Emily Gray, Venus previews begin tonight opening on Monday.

From T3:

Venus in Fur centers on a seemingly straightforward audition that spirals into an intense battle of wits and wills. The story begins with Thomas, a playwright and director, who is frustrated after a long day of casting for his adaptation of Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s scandalous novella “Venus in Furs.” When the enigmatic Vanda arrives, she not only embodies the character she seeks to play but also begins to challenge the very fabric of Thomas’s beliefs about power, submission, and dominance.

“Having lived some of this play’s scenarios, I love bringing David Ives’ witty and clever script alive in the post me too era,” Gray said in a press release. “Enormously entertaining on one hand and yet bafflingly prescient, Venus in Fur illustrates the New York actress’ experience while simultaneously entertaining the salacious spirit in us all!”

The two-character play stars Carson Wright as Thomas and Catherine DuBord as Vanda and runs through Oct. 20.

New subscriptions and single tickets went on sale this week here.

Here is the new T3 season:

Today-Oct. 20: Venus in Fur by David Ives. In Theatre Too.

Oct. 3-Nov. 3: Carrie: The Musical with book by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore. Based on the novel by Stephen King and adapted from the cult classic film of the same name, this musical features a powerful score and dramatic storytelling, making it a thrilling exploration of vengeance, empowerment and the supernatural. On the Norma Young Arena Stage.

Nov. 14-Dec. 15: Sleuth by Anthony Shaffer. A cunning mystery writer, Andrew Wyke, invites his wife’s lover, Milo Tindle, to his secluded English manor, setting off a deadly game of manipulation and deceit. As the tension rises, surprising twists keep the audience guessing the dramatic end. In Theatre Too.

Nov. 29-Dec. 29: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy. The musical is based on a 70-page segment of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace. With a unique blend of electro-pop and Russian Folk-inspired music, this immersive show celebrates love, passion and the timeless pursuit of happiness. On the Norma Young Arena Stage.

Jan. 23-Feb. 23: Debbie Does Dallas: The Musical conceived by Susan L. Schwartz and adapted by Erica Schmidt with Andrew Sherman. This stage adaptation of the infamous 1978 adult film that follows Debbie Benton, a small-town girl with big dreams of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. Determined to raise funds for her trip to Dallas, Debbie and her friends embark on a series of misadventures, blending comedy, music, and cheeky humor along the way. In Theatre Too.

March 27-April 20: Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage. The story explores the journey of ambition and personal growth as Esther, an African-American seamstress, navigates a complex web of relationships and romantic correspondence with a distant admirer. On the Norma Young Arena Stage.

April 24- May 18: The Mystery of Irma Vep by Charles Ludlam. Set in a spooky English manor, this fast-paced and campy parody features two actors who portray an array of eccentric characters, including a mysterious housekeeper, a suspicious lord, and various supernatural beings. As the story unfolds, audiences are treated to a whirlwind of gothic melodrama, vampire lore, and supernatural shenanigans. In Theatre Too.

June 5- July 6: Xanadu. Book by Douglas Carter and music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.This high-energy, roller-skating extravaganza brings the 1980 cult film of the same name to life on stage. Set in Venice Beach, California, the musical follows Sonny Malone, a struggling artist who encounters Kira, a beautiful Greek muse. With Kira’s guidance and a touch of divine inspiration, they embark on a mission to revive a rundown roller disco and reignite Sonny’s artistic passion.

Pegasus Theatre announces new season and news on its move

Just happened to catch this come out today and it’s kinda big news. Not only did Pegasus drop its new season of shows, it announced that it will be moving its Living Black and White (LBW) series out of the Eisemann Center where it had been produced for the last 18 years. Due to rising costs, Pegasus is now in search of a new home for its annual theater tradition.

“Fear not, however! The LBW series will return soon in all its black-and-white glory! If all goes well, we’ll be able to announce the new dates and location for the series before the end of the year! Keep your fingers crossed for the next production in early 2026,” the company founders said in today’s announcement.

The show is presented at the end of the year and has become noted for its New Year’s Eve shows. The show must go on, only it will look a little different this year. In lieu of the LBW show, Pegasus will present the RadioVizion production of A Minor Case of Murder for one night only. More info on the show below.

The season includes four total productions starting with a sentimental one next month. Here is the lineup for Pegasus’ 2024/25 season:

Oct. 11-26: Tales From Late Night Night Kroger by Bruce R. Coleman. A funny, tender look at the quirky characters who inhabit the fluorescent-lit landscape of the Oak Lawn Kroger late at night. It’s a love-song to the gayborhood! Performances at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Dec. 31: A Minor Case of Murder! by Kurt Kleinmann; adapted for RadioVizion by John Harvey. Ring in the New Year with a re-enacted “live radio” show of one of the Harry Hunsacker adventures. Long-time fans will remember that play as the only one set on New Year’s Eve and the only one in which someone swears. But don’t worry. It’s 1930s swearing and still as family-friendly as ever. Venue TBD.

March 7-22: Mystery at the Old Cafe by Patty Lewis Prokop; adapted for RadioVizion by John Harvey. A love letter to the Harry Hunsacker series celebrating a pivotal character: Miss Bubbles LaTour. Watch Bubbles and her friends stop the bad guys and do it in heels. Performances at the Bath House Cultural Center.

June 6-21: The Villains’ Supper Club (rights pending) by Lila Rose Kaplan. Being a mom is hard work. Even more so when you’re the city’s chief super hero. Can Galactic Girl foil the evil plans of her arch-enemies, find true love and silence her well-meaning mother’s criticism to boot? Don’t touch that dial. Performances at the Bath House Cultural Center.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Circle Theatre partied hard for its season reveal

Last week, the Fort Worth company celebrated its new season with a glam fun fete. At the party, Circle announced the shows that will make up its 44th season and one was a stunner. For 2025, Circle has themed this season “IGNITE: An Examination of How Art Impacts Life, a season in which Circle Theatre delves into the transformative power of creating, and its profound effects on our existence.”

The season includes:

Jan. 30-Feb. 22: Destroying David by Jason Odell Williams. What begins as an intriguing exploration of‭ ‬Michelangelo’s masterpiece soon takes a dramatic turn as an enigmatic Art Restorer intertwines the statue’s fascinating history with their own deeply personal story‭.‬ Art and personal tragedy collide in this world premiere.

‬March 6-15: Ain’t Misbehavin.’ Music by Thomas‭ ‬“Fats”‭ ‬Waller‭; ‬Conceived by Richard Maltby‭, ‬Jr‭. ‬and Murray Horwitz. Circle’s newly renovated lobby‭ (‬coined‭ ‬“The Velvet Lounge”‭) ‬serves as the backdrop for a fully immersive experience. ‬Travel back to 1929‭ for this high-energy show that captures the spirit of the era with its infectious jazz and ragtime rhythms that defined a generation and made Harlem the epicenter of musical innovation and forever changed the landscape of American music‭. ‬

April 17‭-May 10: The Hatmaker’s Wife by Lauren Yee. ‭ When a young woman and her boyfriend move into their new home‭, ‬they uncover the magical history of its previous occupants‭: ‬a distracted hatmaker and his long-suffering wife‭, ‬who has left him‭, ‬taking his beloved hat along with her in this regional premiere‭.‬

June 19-July 12: A Strange Loop. Book‭, ‬music‭ ‬and lyrics by Michael R‭. ‬Jackson. ‬With its raw‭, ‬adult themes and vital exploration of the queer Black experience‭, ‬this regional premiere of the Tony-winning musical offers a blend of song and storytelling that is intensely relevant‭ ‬and vitally important‭.

Aug. 14-Sept. 6: The Last Five Years. Book‭, ‬Music‭, ‬and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown.‭ ‬Fresh off its first-ever Broadway run‭‭, ‬Circle Theatre will be the first‭ ‬to bring‭ ‬this musical back to the area‭. This musical delves into the five-year romance between Cathy and Jamie‭, ‬two aspiring artists‭, ‬through a unique narrative structure‭: ‬Cathy’s story unfolds from the end of their relationship moving backward‭, ‬while Jamie’s perspective moves forward from the start‭.‬

Oct. 9-Nov. 1: Mac Beth by Erica Schmidt. ‬Adapted from William Shakespeare’s‭ ‬Macbeth, this premiere‭ ‬infuses the tale of ambition and madness with a vibrant‭, ‬contemporary energy‭. ‬After school‭, ‬seven teenage girls convene in an abandoned lot‭. ‬They drop their backpacks‭, ‬transform their uniforms‭, ‬and dive into a DIY retelling of Macbeth‭ ‬as they conjure‭ ‬kings‭, ‬warriors‭, ‬and witches‭, ‬Shakespeare’s bloody tale seeps into their reality‭. ‬

Packages for the season are on sale now. For more information about each show, click here.

–Rich Lopez