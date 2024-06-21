Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information. Season announcements came in hot and heavy this week.

Stage Notes Calendar

Opening this week:

Rover Dramawerks: Deadline, Thursday-Saturday at the Cox Playhouse.

Firehouse Theatre: Disney’s Aladdin (dual language edition), opened Thursday-July 7.

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet: Synergy, Friday and Saturday at the Moody Performance Hall.

Theatre Arlington: Club Cabaret with Denise Lee, 10 p.m. Saturday.

Repertory Company Theatre: Cats, Friday-June 30 at the Courtyard Theater.

Art Centre Theatre: Annie Get Your Gun, Friday-July 7.

The Core: Poodles, Postmen and Pastrami, Friday-July 14.

The Coppell Arts Center presents Dallas Black Dance Theatre, 8 p.m. Saturday.

Teatro Dallas: Entre Paginas, Saturday-June 30 at the Latino Cultural Center.

Second Thought Theatre: Wink, Wednesday-July 13, pictured.

Onstage now:

Lakeside Community Theatre: Lieutenant of Inishmore, through Saturday.

Pegasus Theatre: Big Mouth Thunder Thighs: A Solo Vaudeville, through Saturday at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre: Four Weddings and an Elvis, through Saturday, pictured.

Broadway at the Bass: Hamilton, through Sunday.

Garland Summer Musicals: Singin’ in the Rain, through Sunday at Granville Arts Center.

Kitchen Dog Theater: Love and Vinyl, through Sunday at Good Records.

MBS Productions: Comedy of Love, through Sunday at Addison Theatre Centre.

NTPA Repertory Theatre: Anastasia, through Sunday.

Runway Theatre: 4 Old Broads, through Sunday.

Stage West: Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear, through Sunday.

Theatre Arlington: Chicken and Biscuits, through Sunday.

Theatre Coppell: Big Fish through Sunday.

Artisan Center Theater: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, through June 29.

Family Music Theatre: Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, through June 29 at New Vida Center.

Jubilee Theater: Thoughts of a Colored Man, through June 30.

Soul Rep Theatre: Thunder Knocking on the Door, through June 29 at the Undermain Theatre.

Broadway Dallas: Hairspray, through June 30.

Circle Theatre: Hundred Days, through July 6.

Hip Pocket Theatre: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, through July 7.

Lewisville Playhouse: Little Shop of Horrors, through July 7.

Theatre Three: Pirates of Penzance, through- July 14.

Shakespeare Dallas:The Odyssey by Mary Zimmerman, through July 19 at Samuel-Grand Amphitheater.

Shakespeare Dallas: Twelfth Night, through July 21 at Samuel-Grand Amphitheater.

Avant Chamber Ballet announces its 2024-25 season

Earlier this week, ACB Artistic Director Katie Puder announced the company’s 12th season touted as its largest season yet. For the subscription series ACB will present four productions at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District. Among the productions includes a world premiere.

“I am thrilled to announce this season with many projects that are years in the making,” Pruder said in a press release. “It’s also special to move our whole season back to Moody Performance Hall for first time since the pandemic.”

Subscriptions are on sale now at here. Subscribers will receive a 20 percent discount on all tickets with a choice of subscribing to three or four shows.

The season includes:

Sept. 21 and 22: The Princess and the Pauper. This world premiere brings to life this classic tale with dance and live music with modern storytelling and projection mapping in collaboration with Lightware Labs. The choreography by Katie Puder will blend classical ballet techniques with modern movements, to create a production that will keep audiences attention throughout the entire performance. This new production offers a fresh interpretation of a classic tale with a timeless message of love and unity overcoming societal barriers.

Dec. 6-8: The Nutcracker. This seasonal holiday ballet tells the story of Clara and her adventures with the Nutcracker Prince as they journey through the Land of Sweets. Featuring vibrant costumes, stunning choreography, and a professional cast of dancers with a large children’s cast, this production will be a night filled with artistry and musical delight with Paul Mejia’s choreography with live orchestra.

Feb. 14-15: Love Stories. The triple bill of new works commissioned through the Women’s Choreography Project features choreographers Fernanda Oliveira from Pennsylvania Ballet, Christina Ghiardi from Nevada Ballet Theater, and ACB director Katie Puder all with live music.

May 9 and 10: Masterworks. This bill will showcase the artistic genius of four renowned choreographers with live orchestra. Featuring masterpieces by August Bournonville, the father of Romantic ballet ; Christopher Wheeldon, one of today’s most sought-after choreographers; Paul Mejia, a leader in the modern vision for ballet; and Marius Petipa, considered the pinnacle of classical ballet. From classics to contemporary creations, Masterworks offers a diverse selection of ballet pieces that highlight the beauty and power of this art form.

A new season of shows was unveiled by Lewisville Playhouse

In a Facebook post late Thursday night, Lewisville Playhouse also dropped its new slate of shows. Without much fanfare, the company released its schedule that includes five shows with the season kicking off this October.

From Facebook:

We’re so excited to announce our ‘24-‘25 season! Join us for a magical and slightly familiar parody, the music of a heavenly barbershop quartet, a symbolic and endearing modern comedy, an updated, timeless Chekhov classic, and a musical about three American families at the turn of the century. Season tickets will be available on our website soon!

The season includes:

Oct 4-20: Puffs…or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.

Dec. 6-22: Forever Plaid.

April 4-20: Uncle Vanya.

Feb. 7-23: Tigers Be Still.

June 12-29: Ragtime.

And finally – Uptown Players reveals its new season of shows

On Friday, Uptown Players announced its upcoming season showcasing a lineup of productions that celebrate diversity, love and the power of self-discovery. The season consists of five productions with two regional premieres, the annual Broadway Our Way fundraiser and a couple of big gay musical faves. The company looks to captivate audiences with unique narratives and rich storytelling, reinforcing Uptown Players’ commitment to bringing inclusive and engaging theatre to the Dallas

community that will entertain, enlighten and inspire.

Individual ticket prices for all shows range from $25 -$65. Season ticket options for four and five show packages are available and include discounts on both premium and regular seating. Season tickets can be purchased online or by phone at 214-219-2718.

The new season includes:

Dec. 6-15: A Queer Carol. This regional premiere is an LGBTQ+ adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol. Written by Joe Godfrey, this contemporary retelling delves into the downward spiral of Ben Scrooge and Jake Marley, who were partners in life as well as in their interior design business. Set in modern- day Manhattan, the story follows Scrooge, a prominent interior decorator, and his assistant Bob Cratchit, who endures the abuses of his boss while simultaneously trying to take care of his lover, Tim.

With humorous twists on the three Ghosts, including an over-the-top drag queen as the Ghost of Christmas Present, this retelling through a queer lens follows Scrooge’s as a journey of self-discovery and redemption showcasing themes of love, acceptance, and the true spirit of Christmas. Performances held at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Feb. 7-23: “we are continuous.” This regional premiere is a poignant exploration of family, self-identity, and love in Harrison David Rivers’ play. This personal story delves into the dynamics between a mother, her son, and his husband as they navigate the perplexities of their interconnected lives. This play illustrates the difficult journey of acceptance and the immense strength needed to mend what is shattered. Simon, a gay Black man, and his devout Christian mother, Ora, have always been close. Despite knowing Simon is gay, Ora has avoided discussing his sexuality since he came out at sixteen. Through richly drawn characters and evocative storytelling, Rivers crafts a narrative that resonates with universal themes of human connection and the ever-evolving nature of family. Performances held at the Norma Young Arena Stage inside Theatre Three.

March 27-30: Broadway Our Way. Uptown Players annual fundraiser returns with an all-new production that showcases the Uptown Players’ ensemble. performing a fresh and contemporary twist by breathing new life into classic show tunes, infusing them with their own unique interpretations, vocal styles, and personal flair. Performances held at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

April 25-May 4: Xanadu: The Musical. Step into a world of glitter, glam, and roller disco adventure about following your dreams despite the limitations others set for you rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. Set in the magical 1980s, the story follows the journey of a Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California, on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time – the first roller disco! Performances held at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

July 18-Aug. 3: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.Inspired by true events, this regional premiere celebrates acceptance, belonging, and the power of unconditional love a mother has for her child. The musical tells the inspiring story of Jamie New, a sixteen-year-old boy from Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen. His loving mom showers him with endless support but it’s not all rainbows for Jamie as his deadbeat dad and some school kids attempt to rain on his parade. The musical, with music by Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae, has been praised for its empowering message and infectious energy. Performances held at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

–Rich Lopez