Stage Notes Calendar

Opening this week:

Cara Mia Theatre: Latinidades Theater Festival presents RESONANCIAS…algo que no se ha agotado, today and Saturday at the Latino Cultural Center.

Rover Dramawerks: Go Back for Murder, today-Oct. 19 at the Cox Playhouse.

Circle Theatre: The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, today-Oct. 26, pictured.

Theatre Three: Carrie: The Musical, today-Nov. 3.

Theatre Arlington: Club Cabaret, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

TITAS: Noche Flamenca: Searching for Goya, Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.

Cara Mia Theatre: Latinidades Theater Festival presents Las Jevas, Friday-Sunday at the Latino Cultural Center.

The Fleetwood Project: The Big White Lie, Friday-Oct. 13.

Sundown Collaborative Theatre: The Haunting of Hill House, Friday-Oct. 13.

Allen Contemporary Theatre: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Friday-Oct. 20.

Lewisville Playhouse: Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, Friday-Oct. 20.

Lakeside Community Theatre: Lend Me a Chainsaw, Friday-Oct. 26.

Upright Theatre: Amityville ‘74, Friday-Nov. 2.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre: Sweeney Todd the Fiend of Fleet Street, Friday-Nov. 16.

Richardson Symphony Orchestra: Opening Night Concert: Beethoven & Berlioz, Saturday at the Eisemann Center.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Ring Cycle: Siegfried, Saturday-Oct. 17.

Cara Mia Theatre: Latinidades Theater Festival presents El Primer Abrazo, Sunday at the Latino Cultural Center.

New Philharmonic Orchestra of Irving, 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Irving Arts Center.

Jeffrey Siegel’s Keyboard Conversations: Dance for the Ears, 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Eisemann Center.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Ring Cycle: Götterdämmerung, Tuesday-Oct. 20.

Onstage now:

Casa Manana: Live at the Apollo, through Saturday.

The Classics Theatre Project: Dylan, through Saturday at The Core Theatre.

MainStage ILC: The Children’s Hour, through Saturday.

Onstage in Bedford: Always, Patsy Cline, through Sunday.

Rockwall Community Playhouse: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, through Sunday.

Theatre Coppell: The Diary of Anne Frank, through Sunday.

Theatre Denton: Grease, through Sunday.

Runway Theatre: Agatha Christie’s Go Back for Murder, through Oct. 13.

Shakespeare Dallas: Julius Caesar, through Oct. 13 at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater.

Stolen Shakespeare Guild: The Great Gatsby, through Oct. 13 at Arts Fort Worth.

Cirque du Soleil: Songblazers, through Oct. 20 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Theatre Three: Venus in Fur, through Oct. 20 in Theatre Too.

Blake McIver and Emerson Collins will headline bonus cabaret show at Uptown Players

Uptown Players announced a new show addition for its upcoming season. The company will feature the cabaret show, Christmas Actually in time for the holiday season. This is a special one-night event and not included in the regular season subscription. Tickets must be purchased separately.

The dynamic duo of Blake McIver (Full House, The Little Rascals) and Emerson Collins (A Very Sordid Wedding, Southern Baptist Sissies), known for their hit show I Dreamed a Dreamgirl will bring their fabulous flair, fun banter and season’s greetings to the this new show.

In the show, Collins loves Christmas. McIver, eh, not so much. Th two’s cheeky performance will elicit laughs and encorage singalongs while getting some of that holiday spirit flowing.

The show is scheduled for Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Kalita. Tickets can be purchased here.

Stage West presents Heidi Schreck’s topical play for its season opener

Does the Constitution still stand the test of time? It’s up for debate, as Stage West presents the timely play What the Constitution Means to Me, which is touted as the hottest, most-produced play currently in America. Heidi Schreck’s play will kick off Stage West’s 46th season with a three-week run on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The play introduces the audience to Heidi, who, as a teen, earned money for her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. Now an adult, she revisits her teenage self to trace the generational impact America’s founding document has had on her life.

How well has the document, which she was so passionate about in her youth, really represented all the people? And how will this document, which ignored the rights of women and others, affect the next generation of Americans? Heidi explores these questions with anecdotes and stories both hilarious and deeply personal.

Associate Producer Garret Storms said in the press release, “What the Constitution Means to Me is our landmark season opener! This script made massive waves when in premiered on Broadway in 2019, and has since been produced all across the nation. We are excited to finally bring this poignant, funny, and innovative play to DFW. Don’t miss it – this one is important theatre, folks!”

Tickets are available here.

Art Centre Theatre will combine drag and anime for one night only this weekend

From the production team that brought Death Note: Change The World, The Musical to Art Centre Theatre, now it’s a different vibe. Psychic Vault Production’s first ever drag show will be held at the Plano theater. Category is Cosplay: A Drag Show will feature drag artists from across the DFW Metroplex. These queens and kings are here to give audiences a total nerdgasm as they slay their way through your favorite characters from all sorts of fandoms.

The night will include audience improv games, Lipsync For Your Life battles, raffle bag ticket and of course, cosplay is encouraged. For ages 16 and older.

Get tickets here.