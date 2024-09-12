Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information. Season announcements came in hot and heavy this week.

Stage Notes Calendar

Opening this week:

Shakespeare Dallas: Julius Caesar, opened Wednesday-Oct. 13 at Samuel-Grand Amphitheater.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky, today and Saturday.

She DFW Arts Summer Theater Festival: Olivia O, A New Musical, today and Saturday at Lyric Stage Studios.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center: Jet Fuel, today-Sept. 22.

She DFW Arts Summer Theater Festival: For Bo, Friday and Sunday at Lyric Stage Studios.

Texas Ballet Theater: Cinderella, Friday-Sunday at the Winspear.

Verdigris Ensemble: Convergence In C, Friday-Sunday at Hamon Hall.

Grand Prairie Arts Council: Bonnie and Clyde, Friday-Sept. 22.

Wylie Acting Group: Murder’s in the Heir, Friday-Sept. 22.

Theatre Arlington: Visiting Mr. Green, Friday–Sept 29.

Art Centre Theatre: Death Note Part 1: The Musical, Friday-Sept. 29.

Garland Civic Theatre: On Golden Pond, Friday-Sept. 29.

The Classics Theatre Project: Dylan, Friday-Oct. 5 at The Core Theatre, pictured.

Ballet Papillon: Breathless: Wings of Beauty, Saturday and Sunday at the Courtyard Theater.

She DFW Arts Summer Theater Festival: Under the Jello Mold, Saturday and Sunday at Lyric Stage Studios.

DSO Organ Recital: Alcee Chriss III, 3 p.m. Sunday.

She DFW Arts Summer Theater Festival: The Martyr, Sunday at Lyric Stage Studios.

Casa Manana: Live at the Apollo, Tuesday-Oct. 5.

Fellowship for Performing Arts: The Screwtape Letters, Wednesday-Sept 22 at the Wyly Theatre.

Onstage now:

Casa Manana: Million Dollar Quartet, through Sunday.

Repertory Company Theatre: The Hound of the Baskervilles, through Sunday.

Stage West: The Importance of Being Earnest, through Sept. 22.

Theatre off the Square: Cabaret, through Sept. 22.

Hip Pocket Theatre: Big Love, through Sept. 29.

Undermain Theatre: Athena, through Sept. 29, pictured.

Verdigris Ensemble kicks off new season with debut by trans/nb composer

This weekend, the Verdigis Ensemble will begin its new season with the concert experience Convergence: In C. And the piece fits appropriately into this Pride weekend as the sow will feature a world premiere composition by trans/nonbinary artist Yaz Lancaster. The show will also include the minimalist composition styles of Terry Riley with performances at Moody Performance Hall.

“Yaz’ unique musical style reflects their own journey balancing the turmoil and serenity of solitude while working to discover the base of their art in service to a community,” Verdigris Executive Director Kyle Igneczi wrote in an email. “In addition to composing works to explore the duality of existence, they run I Care if You Listen, an iconic resource under the American Composers Forum.”

Known for their genre-fluid musical approach, Lancaster’s piece “Synastry” offers an innovative voice that delves into the

complex dynamics of relationships through astrological symbolism. Blending lyrics and poetry with elements of classical music, hip-hop, and electronic sound, this blend of styles represents the convergence of energies and emotions.

Before this weekend’s performances, in a Stage Notes exclusive feature, we posed questions to Lancaster about their new work and its queer nature.

Dallas Voice How do you describe the new piece you’ll be presenting in Dallas this week? A friend of mine, Victoria Mbabazi, is a great poet and astrologer. I commissioned them to write a poem based on my own personal birth chart. Without getting too deep into it, I was drawn to the dissonance between being able to build fiery and intimate connections; and the tendency to be more emotionally withdrawn. So throughout “Synastry,” there’s a highlighting of sensuality, but also a feigning away.

What are the feelings you have when debuting a new work; have they changed throughout your career? I always attempt something new in each of my works as a way to continue growing, so it’s always exciting (and a little nerve wracking) to have a premiere. Lately, I’m interested in having a community of artists who are interested in uplifting one another and building ongoing connections. So I’m looking forward to what future projects will come out of this!

On your site, you describe work as queer, DIY and liberator frameworks. How does that come through in this piece? The piece deals with sensuality and sexuality, and explicitly queer sensuality. It’s about desire, but there’s also an emotional internal conflict being had within the “speaker of the poem.” This piece leaves room for guided improvisation, both collectively and individually – performers have agency over several decisions they make in the performance of the piece. I like for those who engage with my work to have that space to bring themselves in. I think it’s more interesting for artists to interpret without constraints or expectations. I love when the same piece can sound completely different depending on who is performing it!

Can you talk about connecting with Verdigris and how that came to be? [Verdigris Artistic Director] Sam Brukhman reached out to me in Fall 2023 about commissioning a piece. We connected online, which has been a common occurrence for me since 2020. I was really interested in writing for them – in terms of composed work, one of my favorite instrumentations is voice with instrumental ensemble, but at the time I hadn’t written for choir or a vocal ensemble. I was excited to take on a new (to me) instrumentation.

Do you have any prior relationship or connection to Dallas? How do you see it as a cultural hub of arts and culture? I was born in Killeen, Texas, but I moved to New York when I was pretty young and haven’t really returned to Texas as an adult. I know there are great musicians from Dallas – Erykah Badu, Kirk Franklin, DJ Felli Fel come to mind, and I’ve heard there is an interesting underground/punk/DIY history of the city as well. I’m bummed I can’t make it out for the premiere, but I am a huge fan of artists paving the way for more weird art and alt communities.

For the show as a whole, Igneczi added that “Looking to the future of Verdigris Ensemble, In C creates an exciting pathway to further immerse audiences in our creative process and celebrate the importance of directly engaging with our patrons and community.Whether you’re a trained musician or just an enthusiast, we hope you’ll let your curiosity guide you to become part of Verdigris Ensemble, even if just for one night.”

Performances are Friday-Sunday at Hamon Hall inside the Winspear. For tickets, click here.