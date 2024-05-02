Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Stage Notes Calendar

Opening this week:

Ochre House: Patti and Theo, opened Wednesday-May 18.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Ring Cycle: Die Walküre, today and Sunday at the Meyerson, pictured.

Uptown Players: Broadway Our Way, today-Sunday.

Sundown Collaborative Theatre: Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Plays in 60 Minutes, today-May 11.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center: Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer, Today-May 19.

Undermain Theatre: The Persians, today-May 26.

Theatre Three: Misery, today-June 2 in Theatre Too.

Avant Chamber Ballet: Snow White, Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.

Very Good Dance Theatre: The Other Gardeners, Friday and Saturday at Odyssey Studios.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Dvořák and Chopin, Friday-Sunday at Bass Hall.

Texas Ballet Theater: Beauty and the Beast, Friday-Sunday at the Winspear.

McKinney Repertory Theatre: Steel Magnolias, Friday-May 11.

MainStage ILC: On Golden Pond Friday-May 18.

Allen Contemporary Theatre: Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Friday-May 19.

The Core: Our Town, Friday-May 19.

Theatre Arlington: Steel Magnolias, Friday-May 19.

Theatre Frisco: Six Degrees of Separation, Friday-May 19.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Ring Cycle: Das Rheingold, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Meyerson, pictured.

Coppell Community Orchestra: Music We Love, 3 p.m. Sunday at the Coppell Arts Center.

Dallas Chamber Music Society: Brooklyn Rider, Monday at SMU Caruth Auditorium.

Broadway Dallas: Hamilton, Wednesday-June 9 at the Winspear.

Onstage now:

Artisan Center Theater: Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins, through Saturday.

Lakeside Community Theatre: Alice by Heart, through Saturday.

Art Centre Theatre: Reefer Madness the Musical, through Sunday.

Stolen Shakespeare Guild: Guys and Dolls, through Sunday.

Garland Civic Theatre: You Can’t Take it With You, through May 12, pictured.

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND announced its nine-show new season at Command Performance

Before its gala last Saturday, T/DU unveiled the roster for its 24/25 season. The new season will feature nine performances beginning in September. The 24|25 season will feature companies from the United States, New Zealand and Spain, with two companies debuting and three companies performing with live music accompaniment.

The season includes:

Sept. 20: Twyla Tharp Dance: Diamond Jubilee at the Winspear.

Oct. 4 and 5: Noche Flamenca: Searching for Goya at Moody Performance Hall.

Nov. 1 and 2: Okareka: Mana Wahine at Moody Performance Hall. (Texas debut)

Nov. 23: Mark Morris Dance Group: The Look of Love at the Winspear.

Dec. 13: Alonzo King Lines Ballet at the Winspear, pictured.

Jan. 24 and 25: Ballet Hispanico: Carmen.maquia at the Moody Performance Hall. (world premiere)

April 11: Whim W’him at the Winspear. (Texas debut)

May 2 and 3: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo at the Moody Performance Hall.

May 23: Doug Varone and Dancers: To My Arms/Restore at the Winspear.

April 26: Command Performance T/DU gala at the Winspear.

Season packages are available here.

Amphibian Stage announces talent for SparkFest’24

In 2024, SparkFest, the annual performing arts festival, will celebrate the AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) community. For this year’s festival, three playwrights and 10 actors were selected among a high volume of applicants, both locally and nationwide. Selected playwrights will receive time with actors and directors to fine-tune their plays. After the rehearsal process, their work is presented to the public at two performances (including invited theater leaders from across the country).

Building on the success of the first SparkFest Acting Competition last year, the acting competition returned with a focus on AAPI actors. Finalists invited to compete in person will perform monologues, scenes, and “cold readings” for the public. Finalists will be judged by notable figures in the performing arts industry from outside of Texas. The judging panel is made up of Ralph B. Peña (Ma-Yi Theatre in NYC), Lily Tung Crystal (Theater Mu in The Twin Cities, MN) and Spencer Gualdoni (Tara Rubin Casting), who is returning from last year’s competition. Competition dates are June 13 through 15.

The competing actors are Janessa Floyd, Tani Hala, Lydia Jialu Li and Napoleon Tavale of Los Angeles; Brooke Ishibashi, Marielle Young and Deychen Volino-Gyetsa of New York City; California-based Ishike Muchhal from Monrovia and James Aaron Oh from Concord. Jordan Chantha Weir is the sole Texas rep from Denton.

New play development selections include Did You Eat? by Zoë Kim, You Are Cordially Invited to the End of the World! by Keiko Green and Alex Lin’s barren.

Explore SparkFest here.

Stream TDO’s Hansel and Gretel for free

The Dallas Opera is streaming Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel for free through June 30. The stream launched on Wednesday for TDO’s “summer of livestreams.” Click here for TDO’s YouTube channel to watch the performance.

In the mood for something else? Rigoletto is still streaming through May 31.

DSO’s Kim Noltemy named as Los Angeles Philharmonic President & CEO

On behalf of the Dallas Symphony Association (DSA) Board of Governors Thursday morning, Board Chair Cece Smith congratulated Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony, who was appointed as the Los Angeles Philharmonic President & Chief Executive Officer. Noltemy will continue her role at the DSO through June 28, and she will work closely with Smith and the DSO for a smooth transition this summer.

The DSA Board will soon begin the search for the next leader.

“My time at the Dallas Symphony has been incredible and a truly fulfilling period of my professional life,” Noltemy said in the announcement via email. “The board, staff and musicians welcomed me warmly when I arrived, and they have been fantastic partners as we built new programs, expanded our impact on the community and elevated our artistic reputation globally. The move to Los Angeles is bittersweet because I know that there is more work needed to reach the DSO’s ultimate goals and ambitions. I am confident in the leadership of our board and management team to continue the great organizational momentum.”

Noltemy joined the DSA in January 2018. Her tenure saw the appointment of Fabio Luisi as Music Director and she also transitioned the management of the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center from the City of Dallas to the DSA in October 2019.

“Kim’s partnership and friendship have been constant for me since I first arrived in Dallas,” Fabio Luisi, Louise W. & Edmund J. Kahn Music Director of the Dallas Symphony, said in the release. “She has been a valuable partner in our artistic plans, and she has made possible some of our very ambitious artistic endeavors, including the current Ring cycle. She has also paved the way for our recording and touring projects, and I am grateful for all the work she has done to build the reputation of the orchestra. I congratulate her on her new role, and I wish her happiness and success in Los Angeles.”

She spearheaded the Women in Classical Music initiative providing opportunities for women conductors, composers and administrators and includes an annual Symposium in Dallas every November.

Media and touring has increased under her tenure. More than 90 programs for online and broadcast were produced in the past four years with recognition from local and national Emmy nominations and has reached more than nine million viewers worldwide.

The DSO’s recording program was relaunched with more in planning. And Noltemy also took the DSO on a three-city tour in Spring 2023 and a 2024 European tour – the DSO’s first in more than a decade – this June.

Cliburn Sessions marks tenth anniversary

Marking 10 years of its club series, the Cliburn will welcome back the very inaugural artists of Cliburn Sessions—the Anderson & Roe Piano Duo. The artists will perform at the Cliburn’s debut at a new venue, Fort Brewery (2737 Tillar St. 76107) on May 8 at at 8 p.m.

The series will continue next season with four concerts at venues to be announced this summer. The 2024–2025 Cliburn Sessions will feature performances by bass-baritone Joseph Parrish in his Cliburn debut; Gabriel Kahane and Caroline Shaw, two of classical music’s most ingenious composer-performers in an all-new collaboration; iconic pianist Sir Stephen Hough; and the Cliburn debut of a trio of young classical phenoms, violinists Simone Porter and Blake Pouliot with pianist Hsin-I Huang. Click here to see the complete 2024–2025 concert listing. General admission tickets are $45 at cliburn.org.

–Rich Lopez