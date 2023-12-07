Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other relevant information.

Stage Notes Calendar

Opening this week:

Kitchen Dog Theatre: Safe at Home, today-Sunday at Riders Field, pictured.

Theatre Denton: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, today-Dec. 17.

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND: Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Friday at the Winspear.

Avant Chamber Ballet: The Nutcracker, Friday-Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.

Grand Prairie Arts Council: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Friday-Dec. 17.

Texas Ballet Theater: The Nutcracker, Friday-Dec. 24 at Bass Performance Hall.

Chamber Music International: Concert 2, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Barnabas Presbyterian Church.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre: Espresso Nutcracker, 7 p.m. Saturday at the Majestic Theatre.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Handel’s Messiah, Saturday at Will Rogers Auditorium.

Irving Symphony Orchestra: Home of the Holidays, Saturday at the Irving Arts Center.

Dallas Chamber Music Society: Anthony McGill, Susanna Phillips and Gloria Chien, Monday at SMU Caruth Auditorium.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Holidays with the King’s Singers, 7:30 p.m. Monday.

North Texas Performing Arts: Scrooge, the Musical, Wednesday-Dec. 17 at Willow Bend Center of the Arts.

Onstage now:

Firehouse Theatre: Miracle on 34th Street, through Dec. 17.

Bishop Arts Theatre Center: Black Nativity, through Dec. 17.

Stage West: Poor Clare, through Dec. 17.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Christmas Pops, through Sunday.

Uptown Players: Jada Bells: A Holiday Extravaganza, through Sunday.

Allen Contemporary Theatre: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, through Dec. 17.

Art Centre Theatre: A Christmas Story, through Dec. 17.

Garland Civic Theatre: Puffs, through Dec. 17.

Mesquite Arts Center: It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, through Dec. 17.

Richardson Centre Theatre: It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, through Dec. 17.

Runway Theatre: The Lion in Winter, through Dec. 17.

Stolen Shakespeare Guild: Emma, through Dec. 17.

Theatre Arlington: A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show, through Dec. 17.

Theatre Coppell: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, through Dec. 17.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Family Christmas Pops, Saturday.

North Texas Performing Arts: Scrooge, the Musical, through Dec. 10 at the Courtyard Theatre.

Avant Chamber Ballet brings live music to its Nutcracker performances

Avant Chamber Ballet will deliver The Nutcracker this year all with live music. The company will have performances in Dallas and Fort Worth beginning Friday.

“This is a huge expansion for the company with a show for everyone including the youngest audience members who aren’t ready for a full production,” said Artistic Director Katie Puder. “The Nutcracker is a classic holiday tradition that is sure to bring joy and excitement to all ages.”

ACB already kicked off the holiday season with Nutcracker: Short and Suite performance in Southlake in late November followed by Nutcracker: Short and Suite Tea at the Sammons Center last week. The shortened performances ran for just under an hour for the family-friendly events.

Full length productions of Paul Mejia’s The Nutcracker with the ACB Chamber Orchestra begin on Friday at Moody Performance Hall through Sunday with matinee and evening performances. ACB will follow up performances at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium featuring the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 22-23. This will mark ACB’s first production in Fort Worth and the first Nutcracker performance with a live orchestra since 2007.

For tickets, click here.

Review: Uptown Players’ Jada Bells gives holiday feels with laughs and heart

With Jada Pinkett Fox as the main character and a story by BJ Cleveland, right away it’s easy to tell Jada Bells is no Dickensian holiday play. The musical comedy is filled with camp, irreverent humor and a drag show within the show. But with it, also came a heartfelt piece about family and community.

Lee Walter in her alter ego as Fox brought a dynamic and fun performance on opening night last Friday. For those familiar with Fox on club nights as a show host, Walter gave that same energy. You could also see echoes of her Rocky Horror performance as well from earlier this year. Walter was clever and hilarious with improv and reactionary notes to other characters.

RELATED: She’s so Jada

The story centers on Fox’s return home after competing on television for the Miss Merry Dragmas title. She will spend the holidays with her circle of friends to watch the finale. They surround her with love whether she wins or not, but Fox wants that title.

The cast featured Presley Duyck, Peter DiCesare, Micah Green, Isaiah Harris, Jacob Hemsath, Coy Covington, David Lugo, Michael Moore, Seth Paden, Sara Shelby-Martin, Sammy Swim, Lee Walter, Brett Warner and Evor Wright all serving up exuberant performances.

Cleveland directed the show with a light touch akin to a sitcom punctuated by Christmas songs both familiar and not played with gusto by the offstage orchestra led by Gary Adler. Each cast member had their standout song that ranged from the high-spirited and horny “Rock You Hard for Christmas” by Paden to sweet like “You Deserve it All” by Lugo. The three queens’ “Gotta Get a Gimmick” by Green, Moore and Swim was to die for.

With all that irreverence going on, it was the most traditional song of the night that had a deep emotional impact. When Walter sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” she was feeling it as the company sang with her. That was a goosebumps moment as she sang through tears with the ensemble right beside her.

Now whether she won the title or not, you’ll have to find out for yourself. Jada Bells runs through Dec. 10 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

ICYMI

This queer actor finds his athletic side in Kitchen Dog’s sports drama Safe at Home