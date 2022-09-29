Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Make way for a new theater company

The North Texas theater landscape expands this week as Auriga Productions makes its debut. The company, which was founded this year, will present King Lear which opens Friday. The outdoor production will run for a total of eight performances. Started by Bert Pigg and Meagan Harris, per its About info on its press release and Facebook page, “Auriga Productions is a loose affiliation of like-minded theatre practitioners dedicated to producing works of quality, resonance, and timelessness.”

Lear is directed by Pigg and features Malcolm Stephenson in the title role.

“Lear is a monster and I wanted the challenge of seeing if I can illuminate something in a performance context that will be of universal significance to an audience,” director Bert Pigg said in the show’s announcement.

Pigg will bring a distinct sense to the show that mixes contemporary and classic natures.

“I didn’t want the show to be perceived by the audience as being set in any particular time period. Hence, the rock ’n’ roll costume design. The characters in Lear all have big egos and their public personae often mask what is going on with them internally – a trait shared by rockers almost by necessity. Hopefully, that idea will make it easier and more immediate for an audience to assimilate,” he mentioned.

Tickets are available here. Lawn seating will be available and attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets, food and drink.

The Dallas Opera’s 65th anniversary season will open with Verdi’s Rigoletto

The Dallas Opera kicks off its season with Verdi’s Rigoletto, the first of four new-to-Dallas productions to take the stage in 2022/23. The production opens at the Winspear on Oct. 8. Directed by Tomer Zvulun, the opera features the debuts of George Gagnidze and Madison Leonard and stars René Barbera, Raymond Aceto and Nadia Krasteva.

Following the opening night performance, all are invited to join in the lobby for a celebratory post-performance party featuring live entertainment from Ricki Derek, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and cash bars throughout the Winspear.

Emmanuel Villaume, The Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director, will lead The Dallas Opera Orchestra in Verdi’s thrilling and popular score, while Stephanie Havey joins Mr. Zvulun as associate director of the Dallas Opera, Houston Grand Opera, and The Atlanta Opera co-production. Erhard Rom updates the production to 1930’s fascist Italy as set designer, Jessica Jahn is costume designer, Robert Wierzel is lighting designer, and David Zimmerman is wig and make-up designer. Chorusmaster Alexander Rom prepares The Dallas Opera Chorus.

Performances run through Oct. 16. Tickets are available here.

Undermain will kick off new season with Bishop Arts Theatre collab

Bishop Arts Theatre and Undermain Theatre have teamed up to present Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury which won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for drama. The co-production opens Oct. 21-Nov. 6 an kicks off Undermain’s 39th season. However, the play will be performed on the BAT stage in Oak Cliff.

From Undermain about Fairview:

It begins as an easygoing comedy about a middle-class black family gathering for a birthday dinner and ends somewhere else entirely. A play about race, though not only about race, it ultimately brings the audience into the actors’ community to face the deep-seated prejudices of our society.

The cast features Christina Cranshaw, JuNene K., Nadia DeWolf and Jon Garrard and is directed by Jiles King.

Tickets are available here.

Flamenco Fever Fusion Series to present Memorias Flamencas as the Grand Finale of The Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival VIII

Memorias Flamencas is part of Flamenco Fever’s ambitious Fusion Series. Since 2016. Julia Alcántara, company founder, has been co-producing with various companies to expand and educate the flamenco fanbase in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Next weekend, Memorias Flamencas will host Jorge Pardo, the father of flamenco jazz, along with local jazz musicians will play Pardo’s music alongside international players and dancers at the Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival VIII. The performance will close the festival at the Majestic Theatre on Oct. 8.

Festival programming includes a Friday night Jazz Musicians Showcase by Pardo with six flamenco guest artists from Spain, Italy, Argentina and seven local musicians and dancers who have been training to develop his compositions as a team since 2020. This will mark the first show that features choreography to his music.

The concert will serve as the grand finale of the Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival VIII. The weeklong festival runs Oct. 1-9 in various locations celebrating both music and dance.

Schedule of events:

Sept. 30: Workshops with Paco de Andrea. Beginner and Intermediate flamenco dance workshops with one of Spain’s greatest artists Live music in the studio makes for a fully authentic experience. 6-9 p.m.

Oct. 2:Workshops with Paco de Andrea. Beginner and Intermediate flamenco dance workshops with one of Spain’s greatest artists Live music in the studio makes for a fully authentic experience. noon-3:30 p.m.

Oct. 3: Artist Welcome Dinner. Artists will meet and greet over dinner and close the night with a short popup performance. 7-10 p.m. at Café Madrid. Reservations recommended by calling 214-528-1731.

Oct. 4: Catalog Sessions. Artists will compare styles of music and demonstrate how flamenco is close to jazz in origins and structure. Improv techniques will be explained and demonstrated. 7-10 p.m. at The Free Man Jazz Cafe. $10 at the door. Reservations recommended: 214.377.9893

Oct. 5: Movie Night – Trance. This recently released documentary film centers on Jorge Pardo and his life as an internationally acclaimed musician.

Open air setting so bring a chairs or blanket. Location TBD.

Oct. 6: Bishop Art Barrage/Street Party. Multiple Bishop Arts restaurants will host flamenco acts headquartered at Laughing Willow.

Oct. 7: Jazz Jam and Solo Dance Showcase. This intimate setting will provide the up close and personal experience of a Spanish Tablao. 8-10 p.m. at Artstillery.

Oct. 8: Ida y Vuelta Flamenco presents Memorias Flamencas. 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre.

For more information, click here. For tickets to the grand finale concert, click here.

Opening this week:

Onstage in Bedford: Almost, Maine, today-Oct. 16, pictured.

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND: Gibney Company, Friday and Saturday at Moody Performance Hall.

Vienna Light Orchestra: A Tribute to The Greatest Showman and More, Friday and Saturday at the Irving Arts Center.

Cara Mia Theatre: On the Eve of Abolition, Friday-Sunday at the Latino Cultural Center.

Texas Ballet Theatre: Cirque du Ballet, Friday-Sunday at Bass Hall.

Art Center Theatre: Bride of Frankenstein Goes Malibu, Friday-Oct. 16.

Runway Theatre: To Die For, Friday-Oct. 16.

Theatre Arlington: The Cake, Friday-Oct. 16.

Theatre Coppell: The Miracle Worker, Friday-Oct. 16.

Auriga Productions: King Lear, Friday-Oct. 22 at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Hip Pocket Theatre: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Friday-Oct. 30.

Jubilee Theatre: Plenty of Time, Friday-Oct. 30.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Gala and After Party, Saturday at the Meyerson.

Orchestra of New Spain: Marianna Martines: A Woman Composer In Vienna in the Time of Haydn and Mozart, 7:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church.

Sammons Jazz: A Night of Vocal Ease, 7 p.m. Wednesday. at the Sammons Center.

Firehouse Theatre: Catch Me If You Can, Oct. 6-23.

Onstage now:

Artisan Center Theatre: Tuck Everlasting, through Saturday.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Don Quixote, today-Sunday at the Meyerson.

Meadows School of the Arts: Judgment at Nuremberg, through Sunday in the Bob Hope Theater at SMU.

Rockwall Community Playhouse: Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat and Betty, through Sunday.

Echo Theater: Founders, Keepers, through Oct. 8 at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Shakespeare Dallas: Hamlet, tbrough Oct. 15.

–Rich Lopez