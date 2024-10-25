Carrie the Musical is onstage through Nov. 3 at Theatre Three

Chainsaws, vampires and monsters are all onstage now for your theatrical thrills and chills

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

Rich@DallasVoice.com

Horror is all around us to help get us into that Halloween spirit. Or is that “spirits”? From haunted houses to block parties, we all can enjoy the frights of October in our own way.

Area theaters seem to have gotten in the vibes as well with a number of horror theater options to scare the pants off you — only you get to sit down and take a breath with intermission, which can be a luxury itself.

Classic monsters, teenage campers in danger and one pissed-off telekinetic high school student are among the company you’ll keep for a couple of hours at area theaters this Spooky Season. Snag a ticket, grab a concession and buckle up for some frightful fun for these chilling tales onstage.

‘Lend Me a Chainsaw’

Run don’t walk to The Colony’s Lakeside Community Theatre for this unhinged musical delight. A killer stalks a group of clueless teens during their stay at a decrepit murder motel. But their own horniness and lack of common sense — along with outrageous showtunes — make this world premiere a satisfying romp. Through Saturday, Oct. 26.

‘Frankenstein’

Mesquite Arts Center is serving up this classic character but with a different interpretation. In Nick Dear’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s story, the tale is told from the monster’s point-of-view. The monster goes from a born innocent to abandonment and ultimately catastrophe. Through Saturday, Oct. 26.

‘The Little Shop of Horrors’

This classic musical checks off the boxes for Halloween fervor: Alien plants eating people, dentists — Heck! Which is scarier? Find out at Repertory Company Theatre in Richardson. Through Saturday, Oct. 26.

‘Día de los Muertos’

Not a stage show, but the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will serve up the cultural vibes with this concert that celebrates death and loved ones with traditional Latin music, decorated ofrendas and more. Skulls and skeletons will add to the mood. Oct. 29 at the Meyerson.

‘The Rocky Horror Show’

Technically, not all that horrific, but campy musicals set in creepy manors still fit the mood for Halloween. And Dr. Frank-N-Furter has become an icon of fluidity in gender and orientation. Today’s versions of the character can now showcase a broad range of actors playing the role, and we’re here for it. Two theaters are presenting the rock musical. North Texas Performing Arts presents the show through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Willow Bend Center for the Arts; Art Centre Theatre in Plano will run the show through Nov. 2.

‘Amityville ’74’

The idea of this story even being onstage is hella scary. Head out to Euless for Upright Theatre Co.’s theatrical version of The Amityville Horror. The show is adapted from a series of interviews about the true story of a man killing his family in cold blood. Through Nov. 3.

‘Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors’

Y’all. Dallas Theater Center done gave us probably one of the best Draculas ever in this farce. Serving fuck-boy vibes with a wink, actor Captain Milbourn delivers a solid performance as The Count who’s queer, sexy and fabulous. It’s the other cast of characters who bring the zany to the Kalita Humprheys stage. Through Nov. 3.

‘Metamorphosis’

Based on the novella by Franz Kafka, Hip Pocket Theatre’s adaptation of The Metamorphosis centers on George, a simple salesman who wakes up not quite feeling himself — because he’s now a damn huge insect! It’s Kafka, so there are deeper themes here, but waking up as a monstrous bug is frightening enough. Through Nov. 3.

‘Carrie: The Musical’

Stephen King’s classic story of, um, girl power, gets the musical rendition, and it’s simply killer. Theatre Three checks off all the boxes with this production, from its showtunes to its drama and special effects. While the high points are a thrill to watch, the dramatic narrative is riveting from start to end. Through Nov. 3.

‘Beetlejuice’

If anything says Halloween, it’s Tim Burton. This musical take on his movie won’t have you covering your eyes in fear.

Instead, you’ll be busy applauding and maybe singing along as the titular character (and his many clones) run rampant when Lydia summons Beetlejuice into her life.

The show runs Oct. 29-Nov. 3 at Bass Hall.

‘Sweeney Todd the Fiend of Fleet Street’

Don’t go expecting Sondheim from this Pocket Sandwich Theatre Carrollton production. Sweeney cuts hair in Victorian England — and throats. His gal pal Mrs. Lovett ain’t no angel either, with her secret ingredient meat pies thanks to Sweeney’s recently deceased client base. Joe Dickinson’s popcorn-tossing spoof shows off Sweeney Todd in a new light. Through Nov. 16.