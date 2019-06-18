Gourmet cupcake brand Sprinkles is showing its support of June Pride Month by whipping up a few colorful concoctions for a cause. Sprinkles has teamed with The Trevor Project, the organization that helps prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth, with its new Pride Collection. Local sugar fiends can bite into treats as gay as a parade. The Pride sprinkle cupcakes are chock full of color with baked-in rainbow nonpareils and topped with supportive slogans such as “Gay Bae” and “Here and Queer.” In addition, their rainbow layer cake looks exactly like its name implies — like the cupcakes, this celebratory cake is garnished with a copious number of sprinkles. Cupcakes are available in three-count samplers or by the dozen, or you can order the Pride Pack, which includes 12 cupcakes and the layer cake. Anyone celebrating Pride can sink their teeth into these sweets and help queer kids — a portion of the purchase will be donated to The Trevor Project. The promotion continues through June 30.

John Carder McClanahan