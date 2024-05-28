The Deep Ellum Spelling Bee is returning to Deep Ellum on Tuesday, June 11. This night of word wizardry, laughter and friendly competition benefits Dallas Hope Charities.

Participants will vie for top prizes in a spirited spelling showdown. Attendees can purchase spins on the Wheel of Sabotage, adding playful challenges for spellers

Dallas Hope Charities provides support for LGBTQ youth facing housing insecurities.

The event is free to compete and attend. To participate, you must be at least 18.

The Deep Ellum Spelling Bee takes place at Three Links, 2704 Elm St. at 7 p.m. on June 11.

— David Taffet