Due to inclement weather, the SPCA of Texas has rescheduled its Paws Cause minimal contact goody bag drive-through pick-up to Saturday, Feb. 27, from 1-3 p.m. at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In lieu of in-person festivities, the virtual event benefiting Southern Dallas Spay/Neuter and Wellness Initiative and the Mary Spencer Clinic at Village Fair will have a pre-recorded video to bring the mission of Paws Cause 2021 to guests posted the day of the event at PawsCauseDallas.com.

The SPCA of Texas canceled Paws Cause 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization wanted to keep the momentum going for 2021 and make some adjustments to keep health and wellness in mind. But instead of a festive event during the pandemic, the SPCA of Texas has chosen to focus on animals in need, especially those belonging to those suffering from illness and loss of work.

Paws Cause 2021 goody bags will include a bottle of bubbly, chocolate morsels, a special stemless flute emblazoned with the Paws Cause logo, a La Croix sparkling beverage and an SPCA of Texas bandana for pets, all in a custom goody bag provided by Tory Burch.

All proceeds from Paws Cause 2021 benefit the Southern Dallas Spay/Neuter and Wellness Initiative and the Mary Spencer Clinic at Village Fair. The Southern Dallas Spay/Neuter and Wellness Initiative and the Mary Spencer Clinic at Village Fair provide care to pets in underserved areas, for free or at a low-cost that families can afford. These services bring pets and their people closer together and allow the SPCA of Texas to give back to the community.

To support Paws Cause or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit the website here.

— Tammye Nash