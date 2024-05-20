The SPCA of Texas has announced that Fur Ball 2024 will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 6:30-10:30 p.m., at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. This year’s gala event, presented by Nancy C. and Richard R. Rogers, t will focus on raising funds to support the work of SPCA of Texas and will include over-the-top live and silent auctions packed with incredible items, a Paddle Raise and more.

The theme is “You’re My Best Friend.”

Chairs for the 2024 Fur Ball are Katy and Lawrence Bock, president and owner of Bachendorf’s. “We have always had a deep love and respect for animals, and once we toured the Dallas Animal Care Center we knew we wanted to play a major role in raising funds to support the intense work that goes on at the SPCA of Texas,” the couple said,

Live Auction chair is Cindy Lindsley, who already has gathered outstanding travel packages for the live auction. Emcee for the evening will be NBC 5 News anchor Brian Curtis.

All money raised through Fur Ball 2024 will go directly to the SPCA of Texas to help rescue, heal and find homes for thousands of animals and help keep pets in homes, out of shelters and off the streets.

Fur Ball 2024 will also feature animals that have benefited from donor generosity along with cocktails, a seated dinner and entertainment by Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra. Attire for the gala is chic and sophisticated cocktail.

Individual tickets, tables and sponsorships are available at FurBallDallas.com.

— Tammye Nash