From The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police in South Carolina say a man has turned himself in to face a murder charge for the killing of a transgender woman.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that 34-year-old Dominick Archield is being held in the Charleston County jail.

North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard says Archield is accused of shooting Denali Berries Stuckey to death. Stuckey, a 29-year-old North Charleston woman, was found on a roadside on July 20.

Deckard told the newspaper that Stuckey’s killing has not been classified as a hate crime, but remains under investigation.