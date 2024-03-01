Leslie McKay and her business partner Eloy Trevino are hard at work in the new home for their business, Green Pets.

The new location is 1907 Balboa Drive in Oak Cliff. (Photos courtesy of Leslie McKay)

Green Pet continues to serve Oak Cliff but from a new address

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

This has been a heck of a new year for Green Pet, the queer-owned pet supply business that has served Oak Cliff for 15 years. For almost three months now, owners Leslie McKay and Eloy Trevino have been in their very own space after the two bought their own building, located in the Oak Cliff area known as Downtown Elmwood.

McKay talked to Dallas Voice this week about the move and how Green Pet’s growth is a win for its customers regular and new.

Why the move? “It’s always been our goal to own. We’ve been in business for 15 years, but it’s just taken us this long to find the right space. We’ve had deals come close, but they all fell through.”

Before now: Green Pet started on Bishop in what McKay described as a decent-sized shop where they resided for 10 years. The business moved to Tyler Station into a smaller space where the focus shifted to just pet food. Green Pet was there for five years, including during the pandemic.

What’s new: “We have a much bigger space again, so that allows us to bring in lots of new lines of pet food. We now have chicken feed and food for small animals and reptiles. Plus, the bigger space means we can carry more toys, shampoos, beds and even accouterments for chickens. I don’t have chickens, so I’m having to learn all that.”

Fancier feasts: With its new space, the shop now offers higher-end pet food lines such as Orijen, Acana, Farmina and Fromm, plus some freezer primal raw foods.

Reaching out: While Green Pet is a retail space first, the company does involve itself with the community. During its grand opening, Green Pet hosted onsite adoption. “We plan to continue more of those every few months with Dallas Animal Services.” They’ve also been in contact with Operation Kindness to host low-cost vaccine clinics.

That Oak Cliff magic: “My wife and I live here. My business partner (Eloy Trevino) lives here. I think Oak Cliff is almost the new gayborhood. It’s such a huge area that’s so wonderful and beautiful.”

Silver lining: Green Pet offers free delivery to Oak Cliff residents. For outside zip codes, Green Pet will deliver with a nominal feel. Just call to find out.

The basics: Green Pet is now located at 1907 Balboa Drive. The shop is open seven days a week. The hours of operation are Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Follow Green Pet on its socials @GreenPetDallas and shop online at GreenPetDallas.com.