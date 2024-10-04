Singer Raymond Salgado marks a first as the Pride Frisco headliner

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

Sunday is kind of a big deal for singer Raymond Salgado (he/him). The Canadian-based singer will head south to Texas for his first headlining performance at Pride Frisco at Toyota Stadium. From his small town on Vancouver Island to the Big D (and the Frisco ‘burb), Salgado is ready to serve.

“Being a first for me, I’m excited and so honored that they wanted to have me,” Salgado said by phone from his home.

Salgado’s singing talents put him in front of a wider audience when he became a finalist on the second season of Canada’s Got Talent and before that on American Idol.

Saying “yes” to this event was a big move for Salgado.

“When it comes to opportunities like this, I’m gobsmacked,” he said. “I’m from this small town and while I love the people and community here, there aren’t a lot of possibilities to do something like this. So whenever I have a chance to perform and be authentically myself with pride, I’m more than willing.

Without much representation around him, the Filipino-Canadian found solace in music. He came out at 17 and with that, Salgado began his own journey of advocating for himself first and then for his communities.

“As I go further into this singing career, I want to play more Prides. This is a huge part of who I am, but also advocate for mental health and body equality which are important to me,” the 26 year-old said.

Pride Frisco co-founder Jon Culpepper is a fan of Salgado which led the singer to headlining the event. But Culpepper also sees him as a significant choice for this year’s event.

“As a Gen Z, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ singer, classically trained with a soulful instrument, who grew up in a conservative family, his story is not only relevant to our region and Texas,” Culpepper said in an email, “I’d argue it’s an intersectionality that needs to be highlighted to provide hope for young, queer folks and their families during these trying times when adults are doing their darndest to erase queer and trans existence at every turn, from the classrooms to the courtrooms.”

As he makes his way to North Texas, Salgado isn’t just excited about his performance. He admits…

“I still get very nervous,” he said. “I always want to do my best and once you start putting yourself out there, I think you – or I – have a responsibility to the public.”

And to himself. When he comes to Dallas for the first time, he has his own plans.

“I’m definitely going to try some barbecue and now that you told me about the Gayborhood, maybe that,” he said.

Visit PrideFrisco.org for more information. Follow Salgado at @theraymondsalagdo.