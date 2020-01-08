Singer Anne Steele may not be from Texas, but she has some strong ties, especially to Dallas: Her wife, Kelli Carpenter, is a former resident. So she’ll no doubt feel right at home as she brings her Made Out of Stars Tour promoting new album of the same name. But in addition to the covers she’s known for, this time Steele will show off her songwriting skills as well, with new works co-written with Shane Stevens and Nash Overstreet. Tickets are still available for the show on Thursday at 8p.m. at Lower Greenville’s FOur Day Weekend Theater — you can get them here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones