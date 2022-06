In celebration of Pride Month, The Shops at Park Lane is showing its support of equal rights for all with its massive ‘Locked in Love’ 7 x 18-foot custom chain link fence, adorned with over 150 locks in rainbow colors.

The center encourages guests to snag the perfect Pride Month selfie with the installation and mark a lock with their special someone. The installation is located in the park area between Starbucks and CAVA and will be up the entire month of June.

— David Taffet