Dallas Police responded to a shooting at about 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept.18 in the 2500 block of Lemmon Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man in front of the location with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. Police report that the man was asked to leave the store when he pulled out a handgun. The security guard then shot the suspect.

Target at CityPlace backs up to that block and an Exxon and 7-11 sit on that corner. Police didn’t specify which store is involved. The man’s identity will be determined by the medical examiner. DPD Special Investigations Unit and Dallas County DA’s office are each investigating the shooting.

— David Taffet