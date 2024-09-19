Ever hear of a campaign event the organizers don’t want you to know about? Here’s one. Or maybe that’s just their way of getting your interest.

The next “Trump Train” is rolling through Preston Hollow and Highland Park and accidentally headed into Oak Lawn before getting on the Tollway and heading north again. This event is only for Trump supporters and we were asked to only share “with those supporting our candidate,” but since I don’t know who’s supporting who, here’s the information.

The campaign event is set for Sunday, Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. Meet at 9700 Edgemere Road facing south. The rest of the directions are in the invite below.