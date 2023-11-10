With 30 days to go before Teddy Bear Party 2023 hits the Echo Lounge and Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway, organizers today announced that Shangela joins DJ duo Ben Bakson and Dan Slater to headline the entertainment lineup for this year’s charity event.

Bakson and Slater are returning for the second year in a row to provide the music for the dance party that benefits Cook Children’s Hospital, Equality Texas, Rainbow Roundup, Family Equality and Dallas Hope Charities.

Shangela — the Paris, Texas native whose break-through appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race has led to an international career that includes a role in Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born and TV’s Dancing With the Stars, among others — joins the Teddy Bear Party lineup for the first time.

Teddy Bear Party 2023 happens Dec. 9, from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Admission is $100 plus a 24-inch or larger teddy bear for patients at Cook Children’s.

Visit TeddyBearParty.org for more info and to purchase tickets.

— Tammye Nash