Hyundai’s ’22 Tucson delivers affordable panache; Veloster N is seriously special

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

AutoCasey@aol.com

For a long time, Hyundai has stood for quality cars with handsome styling and value pricing. But they weren’t especially engaging. That’s been changing recently, and it is especially apparent with the completely redesigned 2022 Tucson compact crossover and 2021 Veloster N hot hatch.

2022 Hyundai Tucson delivers affordable panache

Given all of the creases, bulges and intricate lighting, the Tucson’s exterior styling could have gotten out of control. But it didn’t. It’s expertly rendered from how the driving lamps are integrated into outboard grille slats, body sculpting accentuates 19-inch wheels and fang taillamps hint at sports cars. Look close to realize LED headlights reside where foglamps normally would. Though at first they look like a jumble of random patterns, every line has a purpose. The satin silver accent on the rear window line is especially elegant.

Stylists did their best work inside, where understatement and smart integration of technology provide a modern traveling environment. Drivers are confronted with flatscreen instruments that change to red in Sport mode and can grip a perfectly-sized heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Another flatscreen controls audio and navigation.

Connect devices to the Bose audio system via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless charging. Heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone auto climate control and a panoramic sunroof add unexpected luxuries. The push button gear selector is a nice detail.

There’s an incredible amount of safety tech, too. Forward collision alert with auto brake, lane keep assist and blind spot warning are a start. There’s also rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and surround vision cameras. A rear occupant alert keeps kids from being left behind, while safe exit assist uses the blind spot system to prevent you from stepping into traffic.

Moving this art project is a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine delivering 187 horsepower and 178 lb.-ft. of torque. It gets to the road through an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system and works smoothly with the transmission, doing a good job of keeping the engine in the right rev range while optimizing fuel economy. Though nobody would complain with a couple of ticks higher than the 24/29-MPG for which it is rated.

On the road, the suspension does an admirable job of handling rough pavement and is surprisingly spry with quick steering response. Flip through drive modes to configure the throttle, steering and traction control for Snow, Smart, Sport and Normal. It feels more powerful than the horsepower would indicate.

Hyundai delivered a compact vehicle with distinguished styling and engaging performance at a value-packed price. Tucson starts at just $24,950 and came to $37,454 with every option imaginable.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Ltd

Five-passenger, AWD crossover

Powertrain: 2.5-L I4, 8-spd trans

Output: 187 hp/178 lb.-ft.

Suspension f/r: Ind/Ind

Wheels f/r: 19-inch/19-inch alloy

Brakes f/r: disc/disc

Must-have features: Style, Utility

Fuel economy: 24/29 mpg city/hwy

Assembly: Montgomery, AL

Base/as-tested price: $24,950/37,454

2021 Hyundai Veloster N is seriously special

The Hyundai Veloster is the weirdest car that makes so much sense. It’s a sporty little thing, thoroughly entertaining to drive, but there’s that weird third door that lets offspring and hommies enter curbside. Pop the hatch and flip down the rear seats for deep storage space. It even topples some of the world’s most iconic cars in N trim.

It has the same Asian Beetle profile as other Velosters, with an angry grille, wide stance and trunked rear. But the N shines brighter with LED headlamps, 19-inch wheels to fill the creased fenders, sinister black trim and carbon texture on the thick rear spoiler.

It’s definitely memorable.

There’s a lot of hard plastic inside, but also some pretty premium stuff — like the N exclusive thick leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather shift knob, sporty gauge cluster and performance seats that grip your sides as if hugged by A.J. Foyt himself. I dig the signature light indigo blue used for seatbelts, steering wheel stitching, and drive mode buttons. Illuminated N logos in the seats and alloy paddle shifters add glitz.

It’s well equipped, too, with crisp Infinity audio, automatic climate control and a super-simple infotainment screen with proper volume and tuning knobs. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connect devices easily.

Navigation gets you there. Safety tech is impressive for this class: gforward collision avoidance, blind spot warning, rear cross path detection, lane keep assist, and lane following steering.

Rolling into the turbo as I kick it up a freeway on-ramp lights my face with smiles. The four-cylinder engine churns the front wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There’s no untoward drama as 275 horsepower lays waste to 0-60 mph in just 5.1 seconds. Fuel economy is terrible at 20/27-MPG city/highway, but nobody who’s driven the Veloster N cares.

In tuning the N edition, engineers sharpened steering inputs and recalibrated the suspension to tighten one’s bond with the road. Click through Normal, Eco and Sport modes to calibrate steering weight, suspension firmness and throttle response to your liking. Or use the N button on the steering wheel to customize the attributes.

Hyundai took the cute little Veloster and turned it into a phenom that can treat your family to ice cream and carry all your luggage while showing taillights to class icons like the VW GTI and Honda Civic Si. A base price of $32,250 came to just $34,745 with the automatic transmission. Just go for a drive!

2021 Hyundai Veloster N

Four-passenger, fwd hatch

Powertrain: 2.0-L T4, 8-spd trans

Output: 275 hp/260 lb.-ft.

Suspension f/r: Elect Ind/Ind

Wheels f/r: 19-inch/19-inch alloy

Brakes f/r: disc/disc

Must-have features: Turbo, Utility

0-60 mph: 5.1s

Fuel economy: 20/27 mpg city/hwy

Assembly: Ulsan, Korea

Base/as-tested price: $32,250/34,745

Storm Forward!

Send comments to Casey at AutoCasey@aol.com; follow him on YouTube @AutoCasey.

Check out the Tucson, the Veloster N and other Hyundai models at Van Hyundai, 1301 S Interstate 35E in Carrollton.