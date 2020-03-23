Concerts have been canceled all over the world in recent weeks, and in cities where they haven’t been, people are staying home for safety reasons. So if you missed seeing Orville Peck — the out Canadian masked country singer — tonight may be your chance to rectify that. At 8 p.m. tonight, Peck will perform all the tracks from his debut album Pony, present some special guests, chat with fans and even share information about his new track coming out in a few weeks. Here is the link, which will go live at 8 p.m. central. (You can also find him on Instagram, YouTube and Twitch.)

— Arnold Wayne Jones