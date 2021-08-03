Camilla Cabello stars in ‘Cinderella’ (Photo by Kerry Brown)

Amazon Prime Video dropped its trailer today for Cinderella with singer Camila Cabello playing the titular character. But this is definitely no live-action Disney version. Think more Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet) with his use of modern songs against a traditional story. The trailer comes out a month to the day before the movie premiere.

Director Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), transforms the story into a modern musical and what appears to be a slightly more empowered Cinderella than we’re used to — at least based on the trailer.

The all-star cast includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan. But come on. You know we all want to see Emmy- and Tony-winning Billie Porter as the film’s “fabulous godmother.”

— Rich Lopez