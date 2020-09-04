The second Oak Lawn marker is being installed today, (Sept. 4). This one is along Oak Lawn Avenue at Cedar Springs. The first was installed several weeks ago on Cedar Springs at Wycliff Avenue in front of Kroger.

When the first was installed there were a number of complaints about the rainbow being placed backwards when viewing the sign from the front. The current rainbow appears to start with red in the middle and fan out both ways. We’ll post more pictures over the weekend after the sign is complete.

— David Taffet