As right-wing politicians around the country continue their attacks on transgender Americans — including here in Texas where lawmakers this week passed Senate Bill 14 to prohibit gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors — “there’s never been a more important time to tell trans stories,” say the folks behind the new movie Monica, the story of trans woman “returning home to care for her ailing mother who she hasn’t seen in years.”

Now queer actress Sarah Paulson is stepping up to support the movie, starring Trace Lysette and Patricia Clarkson, and the North Texas trans community, by buying out an entire day of screenings of the movie at Dallas’ Violet Crown Cinema, 3699 McKinney Ave., and making those screens available to the public for free on Sunday, May 21, announced Obscured Pictures, the company handling publicity and marketing for the movie.

Sign up here to register and reserve your ticket.

A spokesperson for Obscured Pictures noted that Monica opened in limited release — in New York City and Los Angeles — on May 12, to “rave reviews,” and expands today to 50 cities nationwide, including Dallas.

— Tammye Nash