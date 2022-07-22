Scene • 07-22-22 Jul 22, 2022 | 0 Griffin, Laura, Grayson and Deanna The Hewitt family Jason and Joe with their family Kimberly and Lorie with their newest little one, Poppy Jean Mariel with Eloise and Ophelia The Besson family goes boating The Pullin family Thomas, Scott and their kids Todd, Mason, Claire and Cooper Koch in Alaska Are they twins? Brice checks out Dallas Voice at JR’s Cedar Springs Wine Walk at JR’s Customer Appreciation Day at Round-Up Saloon Drinks at Lava Lounge It sure is HOT in Dallas! Julio and Felipe Lisa serving up some Jagerbombs at Sue’s Pick your poison! Pride in Dallas board at Round-Up Saloon Servin’ drinks and looks at Skivvies Welcome to Out of the Closet Yitty lookin’ pretty at JR’s Share: