Scene • 05-19-23 May 19, 2023 | 0 Dallas Theater Center Gala Dallas Theater Center Gala Dallas Theater Center Gala DIFFA Collection 2023 DIFFA Collection 2023 DIFFA Collection 2023 DIFFA Collection 2023 DIFFA Collection 2023 Enjoying a sip at Scarborough Renaissance Festival Senor Living Ground Breaking Senor Living Ground Breaking Senor Living Ground Breaking Senor Living Ground Breaking Senor Living Ground Breaking Visit Dallas presents Destination Dallas Visit Dallas presents Destination Dallas A cute country couple at Round-Up Saloon Anyone karaoke? Freakshow at JR’s Gennifer with a G sparkles! Robb and Michael at The Billy Porter Show Ronnie and Shepard at Round-Up Saloon Salem Moon slays at Jr’s Selfie time at TMC Spooky and sexy at JR’s Who brought a bubble machine to TMC? Zack serving up shots at TMC Share: