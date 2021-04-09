Scene • 04-09-21 Apr 9, 2021 | 0 A Sunday in the park Adam at The Balcony Club Anyone up for a spot of T? Anyone for a game of crogay? David and friends celebrate Easter in the park Easter bonnets on Cedar Springs Joe Pacetti is all smiles and sparkles Joel (left) celebrating Earl’s Birthday Latino Pride board meets at TMC Meet Michael Landers at Salon Aura RVA for Best Massage Therapist, Robert Elorduy Scarborough Renaissance Festival begins this weekend, so be sure to head down to Waxahachie to see royalty on parade. Some bunny Loves You Vicente is all ears Share: