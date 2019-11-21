Making the SCENE the week of Nov. 22–28:

• 1851 Club: Sapphire Davenport, Addison Foster and Mulan Alexander on Friday. Candi Carrol, Kristi Davenport and Jaden Davenport on Saturday. Tara St. Stone, Chanel St. Stone and Shelly von Miller on Sunday.

• Alexandre’s: 15-Year Anniversary hosted by Kimberly Oliver on Friday. Chris Chismand The Band on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Changes: Miss Divine Divas Femme Fatale at 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: Tucker hosts Karaoke on Sunday from 9 p.m.-close.

• Dallas Eagle: Dallas Diablos’s Third-Half Meet-Up from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday. Loadedfeaturing DJ Roland Belmares at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Mr. Olympus Leather from 4-8 p.m.on Sunday. Dallas Diablos Cook-Out from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Pre-Thanksgiving Bash with sounds by DJ Nonsense begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Hidden Door: United Court of the Lone Star Empire Club Night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Krystal Summers or Raquel Blake hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Watch Party at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Liquid Zoo: Sapphire Davenport hosts Talent Night with $100 in prizes at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Magnum: El Jueves Latino at midnight on Friday.

• Marty’s Live: Sunday Funday with Chanel.

• Round-Up Saloon: Oak Lawn Neighborhood Thanksgiving Celebration from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Watch Party at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Lip Sync Battle at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Chix on Saturday. 10th annual Linda Lucky & Friends Christmas Toy Drivebenefiting Children’s Health, Scottish Rite, Angel Tree and more, with live music from

Barefoot Hippies and Bad Habits from 3-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Blu Valentine and Tommie Ross on Friday. Tommie Ross on Saturday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesdays at TMC.

• Urban Cowboy: Time of the Month Drag Brunch from noon-3 p.m. on Sunday. Mister Texas USofA MI and Miss Texas USofA Diva Pageant at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Watch College Football on Saturday afternoon.

Photos by Chad Mantooth and Nicholas Gonzalez