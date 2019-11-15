Making the SCENE the week of Nov. 15–21:

• 1851 Club: Kiana Lee hosts at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• 515 Bar: TAP TV Trivia for Cash at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Alexandre’s: Vero Voz y Compania on Friday. Mescaline Americans on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Hangover Brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Drag on Tap from 9-11 p.m. on Monday.

• Club Changes: Divine Miss Divas: Epic Divas ABC at 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: Amateur Talent Night hosted by Sapphire Tailar with $100 in prizes at 11 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Stallions: Trashy Tuesday Party with Max Dakota starts at 6 p.m.

• Dallas Eagle: NLA Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby fundraiser from 7-10 p.m. on Friday. Women of Drummer 2019 Victory Party at 8 p.m. on Friday. SSC Fund Wreath Auction from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter Club Night at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

• Havana: Rainbow LULAC monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: S.L.U.T.S. Club Night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

• House of Blues: Real Housewives of Drag Diva Brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. $45.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: RuPaul Drag Race UK WatchParty with Krystal Summers or Raquel Blake at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Magnum: DILF Dallas Presents “Strapped” by Joe Whitaker, the largest jock/underwear party in the country, at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

• Marty’s Live: Pink & Black hosted by McChill Will, McDott and Shy Trotter on Saturday.

• Pekers: THANK-4-GIVING Feast & Show starring Candi Carroll and Gloria Devine with foodat 4p.m. and showtime at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Reserve your table. Proceeds benefit GDMAF, Ed-U-Care and more.

• Round-Up Saloon: Sassy O’hara presents Boys! Boots! and Boxer Briefs! with cash prizes at 10 p.m.-midnight on Monday. RuPaul Drag Race UK WatchParty at 9 p.m. Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mustache Envy on Friday. Primadonna on Saturday. Lauren Alexander and Tyla Taylor on Sunday. The Queerdom at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• The Rose Room: Janet Fierce Andrews on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Bachelor Auction benefits Silver Pride Project, from 6-9 p.m.on Sunday.

Photos by Chad Mantooth and Nicholas Gonzalez